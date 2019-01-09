STORM LAKE — Sergeant Bluff-Luton cruised to two dual wins on Tuesday. The Warriors beat Akron-Westfield 66-15 and defeated Storm Lake 51-18. Storm Lake defeated Akron-Westfield 54-15.
In the Warriors win over Akron-Westfield, Corey Bates (145 pounds), Blake Liebe (152), Bradyn Barclay (170), Tristan Navrkal (182), Gabe Warren (195), Dominique Hollowell (126) and Jack Gaukel (132) all won by fall.
The big match was at 160 pounds at SB-L's Easton Graff, ranked No. 1 in 2A at 152 pounds by The Predicament, wrestled up to face Akron-Westfield's John Henrich, ranked No. 1 in 1A at 160 pounds. The match went into overtime and Henrich got a takedown for a 2-0 sudden victory win.
Taylor Heeren won by fall at 220 pounds for Akron-Westfield in the loss.
In the Warriors win over Storm Lake, Easton Graff, Barclay, Dustin Stowe (220) and Bates all won by fall.
For Storm Lake, Colton Dreith (182) won by fall.
In Storm Lake's win over Akron-Westfield, Tegan Mattson (152), Brendon Todd (170), Dreith, Aaron Ungs (195), Andrew Kutz (106), Milton Duarte (126) and Bradley Brown (132) all won by fall.
For Akron-Westfield, Henrich and Heeren each won by fall.