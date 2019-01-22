SOUTH SIOUX -- Sergeant Bluff-Luton went to South Sioux for a triangular and won both of its duals on Tuesday. The Warriors beat MOC-Floyd Valley 63-15 and defeated South Sioux 51-18. South Sioux beat MOC-Floyd Valley 51-26.
In the Warriors win over MOC-Floyd Valley, Easton Graff (152), Blake Liebe (160), Tristan Navrkal (182), Braden Graff (113), Nate Curry (120), Noah Parmelee (126) and Isaac Bryan (138) all won by fall.
For the Dutch, J.J. Okihn won by decision at 170.
SB-L won four of the first five matches against South Sioux. Easton Graff, Parmelee, Bryan and Cory Bates (145) all won by fall. Liebe, Gabe Warren (195) and Jack Gaukel (138) all won by tech fall.
For South Sioux, Luis Quezada (220) won by fall.
In South Sioux's win over MOC-Floyd Valley, Mohamed Siidow (138), Laurendo Lira (160), Peyton Martinez (120) and Vince Eleuterio (126) all won by fall.
For the Dutch, Mason Vaas (145) won by fall and Okihn won by tech fall.