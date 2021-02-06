PREP WRESTLING: Sergeant Bluff-Luton wins Class 2A Harlan sectional

HARLAN, Iowa — The Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School wrestling team won the Class 2A-Sectional 3 title on Saturday at Harlan with 237 points.

The Warriors came away with four individual titles and six with second-place finishes.

The four Warriors who came away with titles were Ty Koedam at 126, Hunter Steffans at 132, Jack Gaukel at 152 and Garrett McHugh at 160 pounds.

Koedam defeated Harlan's Luke Musich in a 7-6 decision. Koedam outscored Musich 4-2 in the third period.

Steffans won the 132-pound division with a 5-0 win over Ridge View's Lucas Else.

Gaukel won by way of technical fall in the 152 title match, beating Zander Ernst of Ridge View 18-3. The match was stopped at the 5-minute, 18-second mark.

McHugh won his two matches without allowing a single point. He won in the semis 5-0, then beat Cherokee's Carson Fuhrman, 3-0.

The five Warriors who placed second were Ethan Skoglund at 106, Noah Parmelee (138), Marcus Headid (145), Tyler Schenkelberg (170), Cole Clausen (195) and Sean Zimmerman at 285 pounds.

Skoglund had the smallest margin of defeat, losing 3-0 to Kuemper Catholic's Riley Parkis.