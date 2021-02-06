PREP WRESTLING: Sergeant Bluff-Luton wins Class 2A Harlan sectional

HARLAN, Iowa — The Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School wrestling team won the Class 2A-Sectional 3 title on Saturday at Harlan with 237 points.
The Warriors came away with four individual titles and six with second-place finishes.
The four Warriors who came away with titles were Ty Koedam at 126, Hunter Steffans at 132, Jack Gaukel at 152 and Garrett McHugh at 160 pounds.
Koedam defeated Harlan's Luke Musich in a 7-6 decision. Koedam outscored Musich 4-2 in the third period.
Steffans won the 132-pound division with a 5-0 win over Ridge View's Lucas Else.
Gaukel won by way of technical fall in the 152 title match, beating Zander Ernst of Ridge View 18-3. The match was stopped at the 5-minute, 18-second mark.
McHugh won his two matches without allowing a single point. He won in the semis 5-0, then beat Cherokee's Carson Fuhrman, 3-0.
The five Warriors who placed second were Ethan Skoglund at 106, Noah Parmelee (138), Marcus Headid (145), Tyler Schenkelberg (170), Cole Clausen (195) and Sean Zimmerman at 285 pounds.
Skoglund had the smallest margin of defeat, losing 3-0 to Kuemper Catholic's Riley Parkis.
Four of those six matches were claimed by Harlan wrestlers.
The Raptors placed fourth with 124 points, the Braves fifth with 106 poins and OABCIG placed sixth with 79 points.
CLASS 2A-4 AT WEST LYON: Central Lyon/George-Little Rock won the tournament with 173.5 points, beating the Sheldon/South O'Brien co-op by 3.5 points.
West Lyon placed third (141), Sioux Center fourth (137.5) and Bishop Heelan was fifth (132).
At 106, Kade Bauer placed first with a 6-2 win over Gabino Vargas of Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley.
Sheldon/South O'Brien's Osvaldo Ocampo won the 113 division with a pinfall of West Lyon's Zac Severson with 31 seconds remaining in the match.
Coy DeBoer won at 120, winning in a 10-0 major decision over Lions wrestler Donovan Morales.
Heelan sent Sir Brandon Watts to the top of the podium at 126, as the Heelan freshman beat MOC-Floyd Valley's Gerson Ramos in a 1:53 pinfall.
Crusaders 132-pounder Jake McGowan followed suit at 132 pounds, as he beat Tanner Severson in a 6-4 decision.
Sioux Center's Dao Keokhamthong won in a 2-1 decision at 138 pounds over BHRV's Jaxon Rozebooom.
Crusaders 145-pounder Ethan DeLeon won at 145, beating Sheldon/South O'Brien's Cason Johannes in a 3-1 match.
BHRV got one at the top of the podium, and that happened at 152. Zach Strubbe beat Heelan's Bryce Harpenau in a 7-5 decision.
Sheldon/South O'Brien's Jarrett Roos won at 160, beating West Lyon's Jackson Taylor in a 9-0 major decision.
At 170, Heelan senior Mitchell Joines pinned Kalen Meyer in 5:00 to win the sectional title.
West Lyon's Emmit Fleshman won at 182, Josh Riibe of CL/G-LR won at 195, as did teammate Dylan Winkel at 220.
West Lyon's Jordan Ver Meer won at 285, in a 6-4 win over Sioux Center's Ethan Hooyer.
CLASS 1A-12 AT WEST SIOUX: Woodbury Central beat West Sioux for the top spot in the team standings, 204-186.
Both the Wildcats and the Falcons sent three wrestlers to the top of the podium.
The three sectional champions from Woodbury Central were Ryder Koele at 120, Beau Klingensmith at 126 and Ty Dennison at 182.
Koele beat West Sioux's Drayven Kraft in the title match by a 4-2 sudden victory. Klingensmith won with a 6-2 win over Falcons foe Cameron Clark, and Dennison pinned Falcons 182-pounder Carson Lynott in 3:33.
The three West Sioux sectional champions were Braden Graff at 113, Mikey Baker at 132 and Cullen Koedam at 138.
Two of the three Falcons wrestled against Kingsley-Pierson wrestlers in the finals. Graff beat Juan Juarez at 113, in a 20-5 major decision that lasted 4 minutes. Then, Koedam beat Damon Schmid by a score of 10-2.
Baker beat Sibley-Ocheyedan's Jonathan Krogman by pinfall in 3:12.
Akron-Westfield placed third with 168 points, and the Panthers were fourth with 160 points. The Generals were fifth with 143, Western Christian sixth (129) and Hinton seventh (76).
Other champions from the sectional included Angelo Di Pol of Western Christian (106), Garrett Sarringar of S-O (145), Jace Mulder of Western Christian (152), K-P's Kole Reis (160), Lane Kenny of A-W (170), Tristan Mulder of the Wolfpack (195), Derek Anderson of Hinton (220) and Generals 285-pounder Trevor Doeden.
CLASS 1A-1 AT MVAOCOU: West Monona placed second with 195 points, and Westwood was third with 146.5 points.
Logan-Magnolia won the sectional meet with 289 points.
Lawton-Bronson junior Brock Mitchell, however, broke the Panthers' momentum in the 145-pound final. Mitchel won 9-6 over Panthers junior Brady Thompson.
Lo-Ma picked right back up there they started, however, in the 152 and 160-pound first-place matches.
MVAOCOU sophomore Kolby Scott won 14-2 in the 170 championship over Alta-Aurelia's Brock Mier in a 14-2 major decision.
Jackson Dewald of Westwood won the 182-pound weight class, winning in a technical fall over Sendeska Kalskett of West Monona. Dewald won 21-4, and the match ended at the 5:01 mark.
Warriors senior Brandon Mier won at 195 in a 93-second pin over Joe Hedger. At 220, Spartans junior Megaeska Kalskett beat Lo-Ma's Cole Leonard in a 9-3 decision.
Warriors junior Zach Erpelding lost to Lo-Ma's Rex Johnsen in a 13-second pinfall in the 285-pound division.