PREP WRESTLING: Sergeant Bluff-Luton wins Rollin Dyer Invitational
PREP WRESTLING: Sergeant Bluff-Luton wins Rollin Dyer Invitational

ATLANTIC, Iowa — The Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School wrestling team won the Rollin Dyer Invitational championship on Saturday with 176 points. 

The Warriors edged the co-op team of New Hampton/Turkey Valley, as they scored 174 points. 

Jack Gaukel (22-2) won the 152-pound weight class. He defeated Interstate 35 freshman Eli Green with a pin in 67 seconds during the championship match. 

Two wrestlers finished in second place and got two third-placers at the third-place spot on the podium. 

Noah Parmelee got second place in the 120-pound class, as he lost 5-4 to Bondurant-Farrar senior Rylie Anderson in the championship match. Parmelee's record is now 17-3. 

At 132, Humboldt's Ty Gargano beat Warriors sophomore Hunter Steffans 7-3 in the first-place match. 

The two Warriors who finished in third place were Marcus Headid and Isaac Bryan. 

Headid earned his third-place medal by pinning B-F sophomore Trevor Oberbroeckling in 3:31. Headid is now 18-8. 

Bryan, a Warriors senior, pinned Audubon's Carter Andreasen in 3:56 to get third place. 

Denison-Schleswig also had a wrestler at third place. Jaxson Hildebrand was third at the 195-pound division, and he won 13-4 over Alta-Aurelia's Brandon Mier. 

