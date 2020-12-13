PREP WRESTLING: South Sioux, Bishop Heelan make strides at Arena Invite

SIOUX CITY -- For the South Sioux wrestling team, Saturday's Arena Academy Sports Invitational at the Long Lines Family Rec Center was the first tournament of the season for the Cardinals.
Before Saturday, South Sioux participated in a few duals but The Arena Invite provided the first chance for many of the Cardinals to wrestle two to four matches in a day.
The result was a 10th place finish in the 16-team tournament for the Cardinals, who scored 52 points. While South Sioux wasn't in the upper half of the teams, the Cardinals still finished ahead of Omaha Westside, Lewis Central and Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln.
"Our bodies are getting used to having two, three, four matches in a day but overall, I am proud of everybody," SSC head coach Evan Bohnet said. "The whole entire team came out, got used to those three, four matches in a day and they are still battling. Gotta be proud of them for that."
The Cardinals were led by two of their key seniors this season - Caleb Kriens and Mohamed Siidow.
They had South Sioux's best finishes of the day as Kriens wrestled for the 170-pound title, losing to Bishop Heelan's Mitchell Joines, and Siidow earned a spot in the 138-pound third-place match, which he lost to Millard South's Henry Reilly.
Kriens is a returning state qualifier and Siidow has just missed out on making the state tournament the last two seasons.
Those are two of the main wrestlers Bohnet is leaning on this winter.
"There's something with being a senior, putting in three to four years, coaches have to rely on that and those two are two great kids to utilize for that," Bohnet said. "They know how to take the hard work and the grind of the wrestling and still make it fun, fun for the coaches, themselves and for the younger guys to keep them engaged the entire season."
Saturday almost didn't get off to the best start for Kriens, who had to battle with Heelan's Carter Aldrich for a 6-4 decision in the first round.
Kriens then hit his stride and picked up pins in his next two matches, one in the second period in his 170 quarterfinal and another in the third period in his semifinal.
Kriens couldn't hang with Joines, though, who got six takedowns in the first period and lost by tech fall.
The title loss was only the first one of the season for Kriens, who is 7-1 now.
"Caleb is picking up where he left off. He got off to a slow start but picked it up toward the end of the season, which is what you want to see. He hasn't slowed down, he hasn't taken a step back," Bohnet said. "He's right where he was at the end of last season so we are looking to take some of those big steps forward.
"He put his head down and goes hard, whether it's for six minutes, eight minutes or 10 minutes, he goes hard."
Siidow started his day against Reilly and lost a 6-2 decision. Siidow bounced back and got a 7-4 decision over Grand Island's Alex Dzingle and then got another 7-4 victory in the 138 semifinals against Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Marcus Headid.
That set up the rematch with Reilly, who got a pin in the second period.
The losses to Reilly are the only two he's suffered this season as he is 6-2 currently.
"Mohamed put up a good fight against (Reilly) both times," Bohnet said. "He got the first takedown in both matches, so it's now just continuing through that and wrestling that full six minutes."
Mwamba Ngeleka added a fifth-place finish at 285, Nicholas Rogge (120) and Nicholas Limon (182) each finished seventh and Juan Reyes was eighth at 106.
Support Local Journalism
BISHOP HEELAN FINISHES 8TH
For the second straight week, Bishop Heelan wrestled at the Long Lines Family Rec Center.
This time, Heelan finished in eighth place with 78.5 points. The Crusaders had four top-five finishes on Saturday, led by Mitchell Joines winning the 170-pound title.
Still, the Crusaders are looking for higher finishes than the last couple of weeks so the key is building on what the team learned these last two weeks.
"We had a good week of practice, a lot of hard work. We had some guys that took some time off to get healthy and that showed in some of our matches," Heelan co-head coach Matt Pugh said. "Our guys that were in there banging, they wrestled really well. We have to learn to keep wrestling matches and can't give up on points so easily.
"It's a work in progress. Getting this high-level competition for us this early is great but we have to learn from this, watch video on this and get better."
Joines cruised to his second-straight title with two pins and a tech fall.
Sophomore Ethan DeLeon felt better about his second week of wrestling. For the second straight week, DeLeon finished in third place at 145, but this time it was against tougher competition.
"I feel like I wrestled a lot better this weekend from start to finish," DeLeon said. "I thought I wrestled fairly well. I just wrestled every match with no expectations and tried to wrestle to the best of my ability. I feel I have a lot of stuff to work on. I have to be able to ride guys out and I thought my bottom has improved from last year. On my feet, I have to keep my hands and feet moving."
DeLeon faced Grand Island's Brody Arrants in the third-place match and was down 2-0 going into the third period. DeLeon got his two points to force overtime. The match went to an ultimate tiebreaker, where he came out victorious after getting out from the bottom position.
"I found a way to win. That last one was a tough one and he was a good competitor," DeLeon said. "I was just thinking 'score the next point.' Keep the pressure on him and score the next point."
Freshman Sir Brandon Watts wrestled for fifth place and he pinned Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Ty Koedam in 3:19 in the match.
"Sir Brandon Watts showed up well today. He was in good position, scrambled well and that's what you have to do now," Pugh said.
Heelan's other fifth-place finish came from Liam Cleary as he defeated Sergeant Bluff-Luton's J.D. Dixon 8-2. Cleary is now 9-5 on the season.
James Cleary finished in sixth at 195 pounds, losing to Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Cale Clausen in the fifth-place match, and Bryce Harpenau was sixth at 160. Carter Aldrich was seventh at 170 and Jake McGowan was eighth at 132.
SPIRIT LAKE PARK'S WAJDA STARTS STRONG
After battling injuries last season, Spirit Lake Park sophomore Jack Wajda is healthy to start the season.
So far, it's been a successful start to his sophomore campaign after a runner-up finish at The Arena Invite on Saturday. Wajda won his first match by fall, then his semifinal by a 22-7 major decision over Millard South's Henry Reilly.
In the 138-pound championship match, Joel Adams pinned Wajda, but it is only the first loss of the season for Wajda, who is 8-1 now.
"It was a good day, 8-1 now. I wrestled well. It was a tough loss in the last one but I thought I wrestled well during the day. It's a good start to the season," Wajda said. "I was injury-riddled last season so the goal is to stay healthy. I learned a lot last year and hoping to improve. Just keep wrestling well and hopefully, get in the rankings."
One thing Wajda still feels he needs to improve on is his mindset for the big matches, such as the one against Adams.
"I'm mellow before matches but in big matches, I have to change that," Wajda said. "I have to be able to grind more in big matches."
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!