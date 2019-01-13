OMAHA -- South Sioux racked up 161.5 points at the River Cities Conference meet on Saturday and finished in second place. Omaha Skutt won the tournament with 199 points.
Peyton Martinez won the 120-pound title. Martinez won his first match by forfeit and then won his quarterfinal by fall in 2:57 and his semifinal by fall in 3:25. Martinez then went on to win the title match by an 18-2 tech fall.
Adan Curiel won the 170-pound title. Curiel won his first match by a 10-4 decision and went on to win his next four matches by fall. His semifinal pin was in 20 seconds and he won the title match by fall in 1:44.
Luis Quezada won the 220-pound title match. Quezada won both of his matches by fall, his first one in 19 seconds and the title match in 54 seconds.
Saul Morales was the runner-up at 195 pounds and Jacob Ngeleka was the runner-up at 285 pounds.