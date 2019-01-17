OMAHA, Neb. -- South Sioux scored two wins at the Kevin Kottich Classic on Thursday, defeating Omaha South 63-15 and beating Omaha Benson 72-12. South Sioux did lose to Omaha Central 48-30 and lost to Omaha Bryan 51-30.
In the win over Omaha South, Jacob Ngeleka (285), Vince Eleuterio (126), Marcos Rodriguez (145), Caleb Kriens (152), Adan Curiel and Saul Morales (195) all won by fall.
In the win over Omaha Benson, Peyton Martinez (120), Curiel, Victor Bird (182) and Luis Quezada (220) all won by fall.
In the loss to Omaha Central, Curiel and Quezada each won by fall and Martinez, Eleuterio and Axel Hernandez (132) all won by major decision.
In the loss to Omaha Bryan, Martinez, Caleb Kriens (152), Curiel and Morales all won by fall.