OMAHA -- The South Sioux City wrestling team had one district champion and are sending five wrestlers to the state tournament in Class A.
Luis Quezada won his quarterfinal by fall in 18 seconds and then won his semifinal by fall in 3:03. In the championship match at 220-pounds, Quezada won by fall in 5:38 over Creighton Preparatory School's Tony Pray, who only had three losses on the season coming into the match.
Peyton Martinez (120), Axel Hernandez (132) and Adan Curiel (170) were all runners-up and Jacob Ngeleka finished fourth at 285.
State tournament wrestling will begin Thursday and will conclude Saturday at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.