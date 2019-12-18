Prep wrestling: Spirit Lake Park falls to Pocahontas at Algona tournament

ALGONA, Iowa — The Spirit Lake Park co-op wrestling team lost a dual to Pocahontas Area on Tuesday, 42-36, at a quadrangular hosted by Algona High School.
145-pounder Edgar Tapia pinned Trevor Frerk in 2 minutes, 19 seconds to add to the rally after Austin Gilmore and Josh Jackson won by forfeit.
After Zach Jensen won his match by forfeit at 152 pounds, the Indians went on to win the next six matches to earn the dual victory.
SLP won the final two matches, however. Jonathon Burnette won by forfeit and Eric Tapia, SLP's 120-pound wrestler, pinned Carter Beschorner in 37 seconds.