SPIRIT LAKE PARK WINS LAKES CONFERENCE: Spirit Lake Park beat Spencer 45-30 to win the Lakes Conference dual title on Thursday.
Spirit Lake Park got pins from Isaac Dixon (138), Kyler Rieck (152), Nate Cornwall (160), Dakoda Powell (220), Jonathon Burnette (106), Kyler Dunn (120) and Joe Waters (126). It was the 100th career with for Powell.
For Spencer, Bryson Blair (132), Isaiah Spencer (145), Zach O'Clair (195) and Xander Cheevers (285) all won by fall.
WEST SIOUX CLAIMS TWO DUALS THURSDAY: West Sioux cruised to two wins on Thursday in Sheldon, beating Sheldon/South O'Brien 62-12 and defeating West Lyon 51-24. In the other dual, Sheldon/South O'Brien beat West Lyon 52-24.
In West Sioux's win over the Orabs, Brandon Schuller (160), Seth Salker (170), Cullen Koedam (113), David Chavez (126), Carson Lynott (138) and Andrew Cox (145) all won by fall, Kory Van Oort (152) and Adam Allard (120) each won by tech fall and Drayven Kraft won by major decision.
At 195, Sheldon/South O'Brien's Luke Jenness, ranked No. 5 at 182 pounds in Class 2A, bumped up to face West Sioux's Logan Koedam, ranked No. 6 in in 1A. Koedam won the match with an 11-10 decision.
For the Orabs, Ryan Sterler (220) and T.K. Lang (285) each won by fall.
In West Sioux's dual with West Lyon, Van Oort, Schuler, Logan Koedam, Kraft, Cullen Koedam, Allard and Lynott all won by fall.
For West Lyon, Jordan Ver Meer (285), Chase Thiessen (126) and Isaac Bruggeman (132) all won by fall.
In the Orabs win over West Lyon, Bobby Beldt (170), Jenness, Sterler, Ian Klein (113), Carson Johannes (120) and ELi Broesder (126) all won by fall and Osvaldo Ocampo (106) won by major decision.
For West Lyon, Johnny Perez (138), William Kooi (145) and Zachary Hamann (160) all won by fall.
HINTON GOES 3-0 AT OWN QUAD: Hinton came away with three wins at its own quad on Thursday. Hinton beat East Sac County 66-18, MVAO-COU 60-24 and got by West Monona-Whiting 44-36.
West Monona-Whiting's only loss was to Hinton as the Spartans beat East Sac County 42-29 and MVAO-COU 57-18. East Sac County beat MVAO-COU 48-36.
In Hinton's win against East Sac, Mason Vondrak (132), Kyle Brighton (145), Logan Sewell (152), Teegan Tschampel (160), Derek Anderson (182), Wyatt Skoudas (113) and Chase Stabe (120) all won by fall.
For East Sac, Dawson Mack (138), Garrett Bruce (170) and Kipp Corbin (285) all won by fall.
In Hinton's win over MVAO-COU, Brighton, Sewell, Tschampel, Thomas Bishop (220), Skoudas and Aiden Christiansen (120) all won by fall.
For the Rams, Bryce Kafton (138), Hunter Soll (285) and Zach Craig (113) all won by fall.
Hinton used four straight forfeits to go up 24-0 on West Monona-Whiting. The Spartans then got back-to-back pins by Seth Watson (145) and Nathan Carrigan (152) to cut the lead in half. Hinton came back with pins from Tschampel and Douglas Gengler (170) and tech fall from Anderson to go up 41-12.
The Spartans got a pin by Darius Gashe (195) and back-to-back forfeits to get within 41-30. But even with Dylan Kuhlman's pin at 113, the Spartans didn't close the gap enough because Skoudas won by a 9-2 decision at 106 to seal the 44-36 win for Hinton.
In the Spartans win East Sac, Watson and Devin Monahan (160) each won by fall. For East Sac, Corbin won by fall and Bruce won by tech fall.
In the Spartans win over MVAO-COU, Matt Labno (106), Watson, Nathan Carrigan (152), Monahan, Megaeska Kalskett (220) and Derek Gashe (285) all won by fall.
In East Sac's win over the Rams, Sterling Rodman (145), Maxwel Jessen (152), Garrett Quirk (160) and Corbin all won by fall.
For the Rams, Craig, Sam Wagner (120) and Kafton all won by fall.
LE MARS SPLITS AT TRIANGULAR: Le Mars beat Estherville Lincoln Central 45-28 on Thursday but lost to Emmetsburg 49-15.
In Le Mars win over the Midgets, Jason Sudtelgte (132), Jake Francksen-Small (152), Dylan Carlson (160), Travis Theisen (285) and Blake Dirksen (106) all won by fall.
For the Midgets, Nick Leonard (145), Kylan Fitzgerald (195) and Jason Peta (120) all won by fall and Jalen Tripp (138) won by major decision.
In Le Mars loss to Emmetsburg, Colton Hoag (170) and Theisen both won by fall.
The Midgets lost to Emmetsburg 58-18. Tripp, Isaac Hanson (285) and Peta all won by fall for the Midgets.
DENISON-SCHLEWIG GOES 1-2 AT TRIANGULAR: Denison-Schleswig beat Shenandoah 36-25 in a dual on Thursday but lost to Riverside 63-10 and fell to Creston 72-12.
In the win over Shenandoah, Colton Johnson (145) and Leo Araujo (152) each won by fall.
In the loss to Riverside, Cesar Martinez (220) won by major decision.
In the loss to Creston, Hugo Medina (113) won by fall.