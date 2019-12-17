PREP WRESTLING: Top-ranked Gaukel wins all three matches Tuesday

DENISON, Iowa — Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School wrestler Jack Gaukel won all three of his matches Tuesday in a quadrangular hosted by Denison-Schleswig.
The Warriors won all three of their duals on Tuesday, beating the Monarchs 60-21, Sheldon/South O'Brien 56-21 and defeated Westwood 57-18.
Gaukel, ranked No. 1 by IAwrestle.com at 152 pounds, won a match by forfeit in a dual over the Monarchs, but pinned his other two opponents.
You have free articles remaining.
In the dual against Sheldon/South O'Brien, Gaukel pinned Mason Warnke in 91 seconds. Gaukel then won by pinfall over Nathan Flystra in 1 minute, 50 seconds.
The Warriors earned eight pins in the win over the Monarchs, including a 48-second win by Max Rodriguez at 220 pounds and a 41-second pin from Ty Koedam at 126 pounds. Koedam also received a win by technical fall over the Rebels, as he won 16-0 over Dillion Hunter.
Isaac Bryan got a 21-6 technical fall in the win over S/SOB as he beat Cason Johannes in 5:28.
S/SSO won the final two matches of the dual, as 220-pounder Josh Simm pinned Kadien Dillavou in 1:08 and 285-pounder TK Lang pinned Thyan Wessondorf in 47 seconds.