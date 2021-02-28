PREP WRESTLING: Vermillion's Hayden Schroeder gets runner-up at Class A 106 pounds

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Vermillion High School freshman Hayden Schroeder earned the runner-up finish in the Class A 106-pound division late Saturday night at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.

Schroeder lost to Watertown's Sloan Johannsen in a 13-2 decision.

Schroeder scored his only two points during the third period, as he earned a reversal with 91 seconds left in the match.

Johannsen led 8-0 after two periods.

Elk Point-Jefferson's Drake Peed earned fourth place at B-285. He lost in a 25-second pin ot Canton's Zach Richardson.

A day after claiming the Class B Team Dual title, the Canton C-Hawks made a second weekend trip to the top of the podium at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center adding the school’s fourth consecutive Class B individual team title to the school’s weekend trophy haul.

The win didn’t come easily as Canton (216.5 team points) mustered but two individual titles Ayson Rice (120) and Marshall Baldwin (220), the same total as runner up Winner Area (188.5). Third place finisher Philip (176) topped the field with three individual champions — McCoy Peterson (152), Burk Blasius (160) and Cody Donnelly (195).

Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes (129) and Redfield (110) rounded out the top five.

Joe Kavanaugh of the Rapid City Journal contributed to this story.

