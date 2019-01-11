POCAHONTAS -- West Sioux only gave up 24 total team points in three duals on Thursday at a quad at Pocahontas. West Sioux beat Cherokee 69-9, Pocahontas Area 75-3 and Ridge View 72-12.
Ridge View went 2-1 with a 43-36 win over Cherokee and a 42-33 win over Pocahontas Area. Cherokee beat Pocahontas 51-30.
In West Sioux's win over Cherokee, Kyler Bak (220 pounds), Drayven Kraft (106), Cullen Koedam (113), Adam Allard (120), David Chavez (126), Dillion Lynott (132), Carson Lynott (138), Kory Van Oort (152), Brandon Schuller (160) and Logan Koedam (195) all won by fall.
For Cherokee, Dane Jurgensen won by fall at 145 pounds.
In West Sioux's win over Pocahontas Area, Allard, Van Oort, Seth Salker (160), Neddy Montes (170), Trevor Schuller (192) and Bak all won by fall.
In West Sioux's win over Ridge View, Kraft, Culen Koedam, Dillon Lynott, Carson Lynott, Van Oort, Montes, Trevor Schuller, Logan Koedam and Bak all won by fall.
For Ridge View, Ethan Thomas (126) and Tate Phillips (285) both won by fall.
Ridge View had a 25-6 lead on Cherokee early when the Braves won five of the next six matches by fall or forfeit to go up 36-31. Pins by Connor Naberhaus at 195 and Chance Hansen at 220 in the final two matches gave Ridge View the 43-36 win.
Phillips, Trey Preuss (113) and Thomas also had pins for Ridge View and Zander Earnst (132) won by major decision.
For Cherokee, Hunter Shaw (138), Cael Wood (152), Carson Furhman (160) and Treighton Schubert (182) all won by fall.
Ridge View trailed Pocahontas Area 21-6 when Ridge View got three straight wins by forfeit to go up 24-21. Pocahontas won the two of the next three matches by fall to go up 33-30. A pin by Jack Henderson at 182 put Ridge View up and the Raptors got a win by forfeit to cap the 42-33 victory.
Ian Shephard also had a pin for Ridge View in the win.
In Cherokee's win over Pocahontas Area, Furhman and Bryce Lussier (220) each won by fall.
CENTRAL LYON/GEORGE-LITTLE ROCK WINS ALL THREE DUALS: CL/G-LR won all three duals at a quad in George on Thursday by scoring at least 60 points in all three. The Lions beat Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 74-6, Luverne 71-6 and Sioux Falls Washington 60-18.
In the Lions win over the Nighthawks, Landon Weiler (138), Tyler VanDenOever (145), Kalen Meyer (152), Mason Bus (160), Bryce Vande Weerd (170), Caleb DeKam (182), Kolton Bus (195), Jarrett Meyer (220), Jarrett Fastert (285), Jacob Pytleski (106) and Cody Kramer (120) all won by fall and Dax De Groot (126) won by tech fall.
In the Lions win over Luverne, Mason Bus, DeKam, Pytleski, Kramer and Donovan Morales (126) all won by fall and Kalen Meyer won by tech fall.
In the Lions win over Sioux Falls Washington, Kalen Meyer, Vande Weerd, DeKam, Kolton Bus, Jarrett Meyer, Fastert, Kramer and Morales all won by fall.
The Nighthawks beat Sioux Falls Washington 42-37. Washington lead 37-30 going into the final two matches when Trigve Bulthuis won by fall at 132 pounds and the Nighthawks won by forfeit for the 42-37 win.
Victor Urbina (182), Brandon Roemeling (195), Cade Van Zee (285) and Jaxson Rozeboom all won by fall for the Nighthawks.
The Nighthawks beat Luverne 47-30. Rozeboom and Nate Bazaldua (132) each won by fall and Blaine Van Voorst (152) and Marco Lopez (106) each won by major decision.
GTRA WINS TWO DUALS: GTRA beat Alta-Aurelia 63-18 and East Sac County 72-9 on Thursday. Alta-Aurelia beat East Sac County 46-34.
In the Titans win over A-A, Nole Bochmann (285) and Cade Stearns (113) won by fall, Monte Matthews (120) and Justin Buettner (126) won by major decision.
For the Warriors, Alex De Roos (195), Nick Gaes (220) and Tytan Kolpin (106) all won by fall.
In GTRA's win over East Sac County, Treyton Cacek, ranked No. 5 at 170 in Class 1A by The Predicament, won by fall in 2:58 over 10th ranked Garrett Bruce. GTRA also got pins by Hunter Naig (132), Blake Schany (145), Lucas Hoffman (152), Spencer Roth (160), Carter Murray (182), Blake Miller (195) and Stearns.
The Warriors jumped out to an 18-0 lead on East Sac County and that included a pin at 120 pounds by Tyler Peterson. Brandon Mier (195) and Gaes both won by fall for the Warriors and De Roos won by major decision.
For East Sac County, Sterling Rodman won by major decision.
SHELDON/SOUTH O'BRIEN GOES 2-0: Sheldon/South O'Brien beat Okoboji 46-33 on Thursday and also beat Sibley-Ocheyedan 52-27. Okoboji beat Sibley-Ocheyedan 41-27.
In the Orabs win over the Pioneers, Dakota Johannes (152), Wilson Millan (160), Bobby Beldt (170) and Luke Jenness (182) all won by fall and Ian Klein (113) won by major decision.
For Okoboji, Blake Abrahamson (126), Hunter Abrahamson (132), Corbin Doll (138) and Tyler Wittrock (145) all won by fall.
In the Orabs win over the Generals, Cason Johannes (12), Froilan Munoz (145) and Beldt all won by fall and Dakota Johannes and Luke Jenness each won by tech fall.
For the Generals, Trey Schuck (126), Garrett Sarringar (138) and Dahson DeJong all won by fall.
In the Pioneers win over the Generals, Caleb Jones (106), Cain Hanson (120), Hunter Abrahamson and Wittrock all won by fall and Jacob Bockman won by tech fall.
For the Generals, DeJong, Dylan Platt (170), Austin Kruger (182) and Sarringar all won by fall.
KINGSLEY-PIERSON SPLITS DUALS: Kingsley-Pierson beat HMS 45-24 but lost to Adrian 58-18.
In the win over HMS, Kole Reis won by an 8-5 decision at 145 for the Panthers. The rest of the wins were by forfeit.
HMS got pins from Easton Thorn (152), Anthony Larson (160) and Chase Verbrugge (132).
In the loss to Adrian, Reis and Boe Harvey (182) both won by fall for the Panthers.
HMS lost to Adrian 60-9. Dalton Lode won by fall at 220 for HMS.