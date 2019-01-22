ESTHERVILLE, Iowa -- West scored a combined 118 points in two dual wins on Tuesday. West Sioux beat Estherville Lincoln Central 65-9 and defeated GTRA 53-22. GTRA defeated Estherville Lincoln Central 54-21.
In the Falcons win over the Midgets, Drayven Kraft (106), Dillon Lynott (132), Andrew Cox (145), Kory Van Oort (152) and Brandon Schuller (160) all won by fall and Carson Lynott (138) and Logan Koedam (195) each won by major decision.
For the Midgets, Isaac Hanson won by fall at 285 pounds.
In West Sioux's win over GTRA, Kyler Bak (285), Kraft, Adam Allard (120), Cox and Logan Koedam all won by fall. Cullen Koedam (113) and Dillon Lynott each won by major decision.
For GTRA, Spencer Roth (160), Treyton Cacek (170) and Carter Murray (182) all won by fall and Cade Steelman won by major decision.
In GTRA's win over the Midgets, Lucas Hoffman (160), Roth, Cacek, Murray and Steelman all won by fall.
FOr the Midgets, Jaciel Castro won by fall at 106 pounds.
HINTON BEATS WESTENERS, HAWKS: Hinton got a 51-30 win over Akron-Westfield on Tuesday and then cruised to a 78-6 win over Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn. In the other dual, Akron-Westfield beat HMS 63-0.
In Hinton's win over the Westeners, Douglas Gengler (170), Derek Anderson (182), Wyatt Skuodas (106), Mason Vondrak (132) and Logan Sewell (152) all won by fall. Thomas Bishop (220) won by tech fall and Kyle Brighton won by major decision.
For Akron-Westfield, John Henrich (160), Taylor Heeren (285), Jader Briggs (113) and Aydin Dicks (126) all won by fall.
In Hinton's win over HMS, Teegan Tschampel (170) and Bishop won by fall.
In Akron-Westfield's win over HMS, Cole Moffatt (152) and Henrich each won by fall.