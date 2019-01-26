KINGSLEY, Iowa -- West Sioux scored 301.5 points, well ahead of Westwood's 177 points, to win the Kingsley-Pierson Invite on Saturday.
Akron-Westfield finished in third with 142 points, Hinton was fourth with 129 points, Kingsley-Pierson was fifth with 11 points and Ridge View was sixth with 86 points.
The Falcons had eight individual champions. Cullen Koedam won his semifinal by fall and then pinned Kingsley-Piersen's Jaden Clements for the title in 1:17.
Adam Allard won the 120-pound title. He won his first two matches by fall and then pinned Hinton's Aiden Christiansen in 1:01 in the title match.
At 132 pounds, Dillon Lynott won his first match by fall and his semifinal by tech fall. He pinned Ridge View's Zander Ernst in 1:29 in the title match.
Carson Lynott won his first match by fall at 138 pounds and then won by fall in 2:35 in the title match against Westwood's Hunter Hanner.
At 145 pounds, Andrew Cox won his first two matches by fall and then pinned Akron-Westfield's Kyle Welch in 3:25 in the title match.
Kory Van Oort won his first two matches by fall and then pinned Westwood's Nathan Fylstra in 53 seconds in the title match at 152 pounds.
West Sioux's Trevor Schuller won his first two matches by fall and then won by a 15-7 major decision for the 182-pound title over Hinton's Derek Anderson.
At 195 pounds, Logan Koedam won his first two matches by fall and then won by a 10-0 major decision over Westwood's Zach Adams for the title.
Westwood's Trenton Dirks won the 285-pound title. He won his first two matches by fall and then pinned Ridge View's Tate Philips in 55 seconds in the title match.
Akron-Westfield's Jader Briggs won the 106-pound title. He won his first match by fall and then scored an 11-3 major decision over West Sioux's Drayven Kraft for the title.
The Westeners' John Henrich won his first two matches by fall at 160 pounds and then pinned West Sioux' Brandon Schuller in 1:38 for the title.
At 220 pounds, Taylor Heeren won his first two matches by fall and pinned West Sioux's Kyler Bak in 4:00 for the title.
Kingsley-Pierson's Damon Schmid won the 126-pound title. He won his first two matches by fall and then won by a 13-3 major decision over Akron-Westfield's Aydin Dicks for the title.
Alex Hanner won the 170-pound title. He won his semifinal by fall and then pinned West Sioux's Yahir Topete in 1:02 for the title.
CENTRAL LYON/GEORGE-LITTLE ROCK WINS SIOUXLAND TITLE: Central Lyon/George-Little Rock racked up 223.5 points and won the Siouxland Conference title on Friday in Sioux Center.
Sheldon-South O'Brien finished in second with 179.5 points, West Lyon was third with 179 points, Sioux Center was fourth with 134.5 points, Okoboji was fifth with 123.5 points, Sibley-Ocheyedan was sixth with 106 points, MOC-Floyd Valley was seventh with 88 points and Rock Valley/Boyden-Hull was eighth with 85 points.
The Lions had six individual champions. Jacob Pytleski won his first match at 106 pounds by tech fall and then won his semifinal by fall. He won by a 15-2 major decision in the title match over Sheldon-South O'Brien's Osvaldo Ocampo.
At 120 pounds, Cody Kramer won his title match by fall for the Lions in 1:10 over Okoboji's Cain Hanson.
CL/G-LR's Kalen Meyer won his semifinal by fall and won the title match by a 15-2 major decision over Sheldon-South O'Brien's Dakota Johannes.
Bryce Vande Weerd won his semifinal by fall and then claimed a 5-3 decision over MOC-Floyd Valley's J.J. Okihn for the 170-pound title.
At 195 pounds, Koton Bus won his first two matches by fall and continued his run going into the title match with a pin in 57 seconds over Sheldon-South O'Brien's Micah Davis.
CL/G-LR's Jarrett Meyer won his first matches by fall at 220 pounds and won by fall in the first period in 1:39 over Sioux Center's Ethan Hooyer in the title match.
For Sheldon-South O'Brien, Ian Klein won the 113-pound title. He won by fall in the semifinals and then pinned Rock Valley/Boyden-Hull's Jaxson Rozeboom in 4:59 for the title.
Luke Jenness won his first two matches by fall and didn't slow down in the title match. He pinned Domonick Roskam in 1:24 for the 182-pound championship.
For West Lyon, Isaac Bruggeman won his first two matches at 132 pounds by major decision and then pinned Okoboji's Hunter Abrahamson in the title match in 2:43.
At 138 pounds, Johnny Perez won his first match by fall and then won by tech fall in the semifinals. Perez won the title match over Sibley-Ocheyedan's Garrett Sarringar by a 4-2 decision.
For Sioux Center, Roberto Cardenas won the 145-pound title. He won his first match by fall and in the title match, he pinned Kooi in 2:43.
Sibley-Ocheyedan's Trey Schuck won the 126-pound title. He won his semifinal by tech fall and then won by tech fall in the championship match over Okoboji's Blake Abrahamson, 18-3.
Dahson DeJong won his first match by fall at 160 pounds and then in the title match, he won by fall in 4:39 against MOC-Floyd Valley's Noah Fleming.
For the Nighthawks, Chris Van Der Brink won his first two matches by fall and then pinned Lang in 1:15 for the 285-pound title.
SPIRIT LAKE WINS LAKE CONFERENCE: Spirit Lake finished seven points ahead of Le Mars to win the Lakes Conference title on Friday. Spirit Lake scored 222 points.
Le Mars scored 215 points. Storm Lake was third with 201 points, Spencer was fourth with 194 points, Cherokee was fifth with 157 points, Estherville Lincoln Central was sixth with 114 points and Western Christian was seventh with 45 points.
The Indians won six individual titles on Friday. Jonathon Burnette won the 106-pound title. He won the semifinal by fall and then pinned Spencer's Case Cauthron in 1:00 for the title.
At 126 pounds, Joe Waters won his semifinal by fall and then pinned Spencer's T.J. Arnold in 4:43 in the title match.
Isaac Dixon won by fall in the 138 semifinals and then won the title by a 13-4 major decision over Estherville Lincoln Central's Jalen Tripp.
At 152 pounds, Kyler Rieck won his semifinal by fall and then won by a 14-1 major decision over Le Mars' Jake Francksen-Small for the title.
Nate Cornwall won the semifinal by fall and then won a 3-2 decision over Le Mars' Dylan Carlson in the 160-pound title match.
The Indians Dakoda Powell won the semifinal by fall at 220 pounds and then won the title match by a 14-2 major decision over Le Mars' Travis Theisen.
For Le Mars, Mason Mohr (195) and Matthew Sauer (285) also finished as runners-up and Blake Dirksen (106), Jackson Sudtelgte (126), Jason Sudtelgte (132) and Colton Hoag (170) all finished in third place.
For Storm Lake, Milton Duarte won the 120-pound title. He won his semifinal by fall and then won a 14-7 decision over Spencer's Dakota Amendt in the title match.
Bradley Brown won the 132-pound title. He won his first two matches by fall and then pinned Cherokee's Damon Williams in 4:34 in the title match.
At 195 pounds, Aaron Ungs won the title by a 4-3 tiebreaker in overtime over Mohr.
Storm Lake's Kail Shannon won the 285-pound title. He won his first two matches by fall and then pinned Sauer in the title match in 20 seconds.
Spencer's Kage Lohman won the 113-pound title. He won his first match by major decision and then won by fall in the semifinal. He pinned Xiong in 4:18 title the title match.
Isaiah Spencer won the 145-pound title. He won by fall in the semifinal and then pinned Jensen in 3:52 in the title match.
Cherokee's Treighton Schubert won the 182-pound title. He won by fall in his first match and in the title match, he won by a 10-6 decision over Dreith.
Western Christian's Tristan Mulder won the 170-pound title. He won his semifinal by fall and won by a 16-3 major decision over Bradley in the title match.