PREP WRESTLING: West Sioux's Cameron Clark gets 100th win; Ridge View's Zander Ernst now 26-0

After his first tournament after the break, Ernst is still undefeated after another quality showing at the West Sioux Invite on Saturday.

Ernst won all three of his matches, two by fall, to claim the 152-pound title as he improved to 26-0 on the season.

The only thing that seemed to slow Ernst down was a bloody nose that he suffered during his semifinal match.

"It just feels great to come back from Christmas break and compete again and just try and improve every day at practice," Ernst said. "We had a dual this Thursday and this is the first tournament back. I had a pretty good rhythm. The bloody noses mess with the rhythm sometimes but I feel pretty good. I just want to keep improving."

Ernst started to have major success last season. After going 27-12 as a freshman, Ernst went 40-5 as a sophomore but he fell just short of qualifying for the state tournament.

So he changed up his offseason preparation a bit and that's helped him to his 26-0 start.