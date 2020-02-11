PREP WRESTLING: Woodbury Central, West Sioux advance to state duals

AVOCA, Iowa — The Woodbury Central High School wrestling team is headed to state after two wins Tuesday at the AHSTW regional in Avoca, Iowa.

The Wildcats beat AHSTW in the first round by a 37-36 dual victory, then in the regional championship, the Wildcats beat Mount Ayr 57-20.

Beau Klingensmith and Tristen Jessen recorded timely pins late in the dual. Klingensmith, the Wildcats' 126-pounder, pinned Dayden Moertl in 50 seconds. Then, Jessen earned his pinfall at 132 over Joel Sampson in 3:39.

Nate Monahan put the Wildcats on the board with a 13-4 major decision at 170 after AHSTW recorded a pair of pins to open the dual.

In the win over Mount Ayr, Woodbury Central won the first six matches by either forfeit or pinfall.

Following a win by forfeit by 160-pounder Brayden Sanford, Monahan pinned Andi Gonzales in 57 seconds.

Ty Dennison (220) and Warren Smith (285) also recorded pins in the dual.

WEST SIOUX TO STATE: The West Sioux Falcons defended their home mat on Tuesday in Hawarden at the Class 1A West Sioux regional.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}