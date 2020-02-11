PREP WRESTLING: Woodbury Central, West Sioux advance to state duals

AVOCA, Iowa — The Woodbury Central High School wrestling team is headed to state after two wins Tuesday at the AHSTW regional in Avoca, Iowa.
The Wildcats beat AHSTW in the first round by a 37-36 dual victory, then in the regional championship, the Wildcats beat Mount Ayr 57-20.
Beau Klingensmith and Tristen Jessen recorded timely pins late in the dual. Klingensmith, the Wildcats' 126-pounder, pinned Dayden Moertl in 50 seconds. Then, Jessen earned his pinfall at 132 over Joel Sampson in 3:39.
Nate Monahan put the Wildcats on the board with a 13-4 major decision at 170 after AHSTW recorded a pair of pins to open the dual.
In the win over Mount Ayr, Woodbury Central won the first six matches by either forfeit or pinfall.
Following a win by forfeit by 160-pounder Brayden Sanford, Monahan pinned Andi Gonzales in 57 seconds.
Ty Dennison (220) and Warren Smith (285) also recorded pins in the dual.
WEST SIOUX TO STATE: The West Sioux Falcons defended their home mat on Tuesday in Hawarden at the Class 1A West Sioux regional.
West Sioux defeated Western Christian 57-24 in the first round, then it knocked out Manson Northwest Webster in the championship round 45-25 to clinch its spot to the state duals Wednesday in Des Moines.
West Sioux senior Adam Allard wasted little time in his match against the Wolfpack, as the 126-pound wrestler pinned Skyler Mullinix in 11 seconds.
Allard's win was the fourth match in a row that the Falcons won in that dual, as Mikey Baker set the early tone at 106 pounds with an 18-second pinfall.
Cullen Koedam pinned Keegan Van Surksum in 46 seconds during the 132 match for West Sioux.
All 24 points for Western came by pinfall from Eli Van Ginkel (220), Levi Vanden Bos (285), Jace Mulder (138) and Tristan Mulder (170).
In the regional championship dual, 285-pounder Jose Rodriguez started things off with an 8-2 win over MNW's Trevor Condon.
Baker then pinned MNW's Ethan Egli in 32 seconds.
Allard and Koedam each scored wins by major decision. Allard beat Carson Collins 13-1, and Koedam won 12-1.
Manson NW Webster got to the final dual by beating Westwood 50-27. Hunter Hanner and Brady Brown earned back-to-back pins for the Rebels at 138 and 145.
Jackson Dewald also bat Brodie Anderson at 182, 6-4, to earn the final three points for the Rebels.