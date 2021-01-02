PREP WRESTLING: Woodbury Central wins Elkhorn Dual Tournament

ELKHORN, Neb. -- Woodbury Central won all three of its pool matches to advance to the championship of the Elkhorn Dual Tournament on Saturday.
The Wildcats faced Omaha Concordia and came away with a dominating 50-24 victory to claim the championship.
In the dual against Omaha Concordia, two forfeits and back-to-back pins by Beau Klingensmith (132 pounds) and Brackett Locke (138) gave the Wildcats a 24-0 lead. Omaha Concordia got a decision and a pin to make it 24-9.
Then Brayden Sanford won by a major decision at 170 for the Wildcats and Ty Dennison won by fall in 1:40 for a 34-9 lead. Omaha Concordia got two pins and a decision to make it 34-24.
Woodbury Central finished the dual with back-to-back pins in fewer than 30 seconds by Gunnar Vohs (106) and Brand Beaver (113) and a major decision by Ryder Koele (120) for the 50-24 victory.
In the first dual of the day, Woodbury Central won 75-6. Vohs, Trevor Davis (145) and Dennison all won by fall.
Woodbury Central then beat Elkhorn North 59-18. Beaver, Koele, Locke, Davis, Sanford and Dennison all won by fall and Klingensmith won by tech fall.
The Wildcats defeated Lincoln North Star 66-12. Vohs, Koele, Klingensmith, Kaden Walker (132), Locke, Davis, Kyan Schultzen (152), Dennison and John Groetken (220) all won by fall.
NORTH LOSES 3: North dropped duals to Lewis Central, Blair (Neb.) and Urbandale on Saturday.
Lewis Central beat North 41-36. North was leading until a pin and a forfeit gave Lewis Central the win. North went up 12-0 after a pin by Callan Grant at 285 pounds and a forfeit. Two more forfeits gave the Stars a 24-17 lead.
Cameron Sorensen won by fall in 26 seconds at 152 for a 30-17 lead when Lewis Central got back-to-back pins to get within one at 30-29.
Reise Davis (182) won by fall for the 36-29 lead before the pin at 195 and the forfeit for Lewis Central.
North lost to Blair 55-18. Christian Cruz (120), Nick Walters (126) and Logan Williams (132) all won by fall for the Stars.
Urbandale beat North 56-16. Walters won by fall and Williams won by major decision.