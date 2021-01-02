PREP WRESTLING: Woodbury Central wins Elkhorn Dual Tournament

ELKHORN, Neb. -- Woodbury Central won all three of its pool matches to advance to the championship of the Elkhorn Dual Tournament on Saturday.

The Wildcats faced Omaha Concordia and came away with a dominating 50-24 victory to claim the championship.

In the dual against Omaha Concordia, two forfeits and back-to-back pins by Beau Klingensmith (132 pounds) and Brackett Locke (138) gave the Wildcats a 24-0 lead. Omaha Concordia got a decision and a pin to make it 24-9.

Then Brayden Sanford won by a major decision at 170 for the Wildcats and Ty Dennison won by fall in 1:40 for a 34-9 lead. Omaha Concordia got two pins and a decision to make it 34-24.

Woodbury Central finished the dual with back-to-back pins in fewer than 30 seconds by Gunnar Vohs (106) and Brand Beaver (113) and a major decision by Ryder Koele (120) for the 50-24 victory.

In the first dual of the day, Woodbury Central won 75-6. Vohs, Trevor Davis (145) and Dennison all won by fall.

Woodbury Central then beat Elkhorn North 59-18. Beaver, Koele, Locke, Davis, Sanford and Dennison all won by fall and Klingensmith won by tech fall.