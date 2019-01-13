MOVILLE -- Woodbury Central won its second straight Western Valley Conference wrestling tournament on Saturday, claiming its fifth league tourney title in the past eight years in the process.
The Wildcats of Coach Jake Thomas scored 245 points, outdistancing second-place Westwood, which earned 174.5 points. West Monona was third with 130.5 points, while Ridge View captured fourth, OA-BCIG fifth, Kingsley-Pierson sixth, MVAOCO seventh, and Lawton-Bronson eighth.
Woodbury Central won seven titles to fuel the championship run. Wildcat Beau Klingensmith won his semifinal by fall in 25 seconds, then pinned West Monona's Dylan Kuhlman in 11 seconds in the 113-pound title match to claim his second straight WVC crown while moving to 27-2 on the season.
WC's Brackett Locke, a sophomore, won his semifinal at 120 pounds by a 17-2 tech fall and then pinned pinned Lawton-Bronson's Matt Peters in 1:49 in the title match for his first league title.
WC junior Wade Mitchell won the 145-pound title match by fall in 1:46 over West Monona's Seth Watson. The crown represents the third straight for Mitchell, who is 30-1 on the season and coming off a second-place effort at the 2018 state tourney.
Garrett Arment, a Wildcat senior, won this 152-pound semifinal by fall in 1:09 and pinned Westwood's Nathan Fylstra in 1:41 for the title, his third straight. Arment has 19 victories against one setback this season.
Seth Stamm, a Woodbury Central senior, won his 160-pound semifinal by fall in 1:15 and then pinned Westwood's Braulio Munoz in 3:40 for the title, his first.
WC senior Jim Moss won his first two matches by fall and had his shortest match in the 182-pound title match when he pinned Lawton-Bronson's Cody Feddersen in 1:25 to earn his third straight league championship.
Ty Dennison represented the final WC first-place finisher. Dennison, wrestling at 220 pounds, won his first match by fall and then had a tech fall in the semifinal. He then came from behind in the final 20 seconds, earning a reversal before pinning Ridge View's Chance Hansen in 5:46 in the title match.
Other Western Valley Conference champions earned the brass ring in the following scenarios:
Westwood's Trenton Dirks won his 285-pound semifinal match in 37 seconds. He then won the title by fall in 2:40 to give the Rebels an individual crown.
West Monona's Darius Gashe won all three of his matches by fall and moved to 25-1 on the season. Gashe's first match only lasted 31 seconds and he won by fall in the 195-pound semifinal in 2:54. He pinned OA-BCIG's Devin Behrendsen in 2:22 in the 195-pound title match.
Ridge View's Lucas Else won the 106-pound title. He won by fall in 35 seconds in his first match and by fall in 3:39 in his semifinal. He claimed a 9-8 decision against Woodbury Central's Christian Krueger in the title match.
Kinglsey-Pierson Panther Damon Schmid, a freshman, recorded a fall over fellow freshman Brock Mitchell, of Lawton-Bronson, in the 126-pound title bout. Schmid, who earned the pin in 3:04, upped his season record to 20-5 in the process.
The Panthers' second individual title came from 170-pounder Alex Hanner, a senior who recorded a fall over Westwood's Jarrett Drake in 2:44 to earn the first-place medal.
Ridge View Raptor Zander Ernst won the 132-pound title, match that ended by disqualification with Ernst leading 5-0 late in the third period.
OA-BCIG's Jake Nieman claimed the 138-pound title. He won his semifinal by fall in 1:28 and Nieman, who is unranked, faced MVAO's Bryce Kafton, ranked No. 7 in 1A, in the title match. Nieman won a 5-4 decision to pull off the upset and to secure the title for his Falcons team.
SPIRIT LAKE WINS BHRV TOURNAMENT: Spirit Lake Park scored 211 points and won the Nighthawk Invite on Saturday. West Lyon finished in third with 159 points, Okoboji was fourth with 145 points, Akron-Westfield was fifth 95 points, MOC-Floyd Valley was seventh with 81.5 points, Western Christian was eighth with 75 points and Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley was ninth with 63 points.
Six wrestlers won titles for Spirit Lake Park. Jonathon Burnette won his first match by fall and his second by major decision. He pinned Akron-Westfield's Jader Briggs in 4:33 to win the 106-pound title.
Kyler Dunn won all three of his matches by fall and all were in the first period. He won the 120-pound title by fall in 1:01 over Okoboji's Cain Hanson.
Joe Waters won all three of his matches by fall and all three were in the first period. He won the 126-pound title match by fall in 28 seconds, his shortest match of the day, against Okoboji's Blake Abrahamson.
Isaac Dison won all three of his matches by fall, the first two in the first period. He won the 138-pound title by fall in 3:05 over West Lyon's Johnny Perez.
Kyler Rieck won all three of his matches by fall and all were in the first period. He won the 152-pound title by fall in 1:21 over Okoboji's Jacob Bockman.
Dakoda Powell won all three of his matches by fall. He won the 220-pound title by fall in 1:44, his quickest match of the day.
West Lyon's William Kooi won the 145-pound title. He won all three of his matches by fall and all were in the second period. He pinned Okoboji's Tyler Wittrock in 2:38 in the title match.
Okoboji's Hunter Abrahamson won the 132-pound title. He won his first two matches by fall and then won by a 6-1 decision over West Lyon's Isaac Bruggeman in the title match.
Akron-Westfield's John Henrich won the 160-pound title and he won all three of his matches by fall. His first two matches were pins in the first period and he won by fall in 5:10 in the title match.
Western Christian's Tristan Mulder won the 170-pound title. He won his first match by fall and his semifinal match by major decision. Mulder, ranked No. 4 at 170 pounds by The Predicament, won a 5-3 decision over eighth-ranked Tate Hagen of West Hancock.
At 195 pounds, Western Christian's Eli Van Finkel won his first match by a 9-2 decision and then his semifinal by fall in 5:15. His championship match went to the ultimate tiebreaker with Van Finkel winning 7-6.
The Nighthawks' Chris Van Der Brink, ranked No. 9 in 2A at 285, won the 285 title. He won his semifinal by fall and then pinned West Hancock's Chandler Redenius, ranked No. 5 in 1A, in 3:18.
GTRA FINISHES SECOND AT TWIN LAKES: GTRA finished a half-point away from winning the title at the Twin Lakes Conference tournament on Saturday. GTRA finished with 212 points, just being Emmetsburg, which scored 212.5 points.
Alta-Aurelia finished fifth with 133.5 points, East Sac County was seventh with 67 points and Sioux Central was 10th with 57 points.
For the Titans, Treyton Cacek won the 170-pound title. He won his first two matches by fall. Cacek, ranked No. 5 at 170 in 1A by The Predicament, faced East Sac County's Garret Bruce, ranked No. 10 in 1A, for the title. Cacek edged Bruce with a 3-0 decision for the 170 title.
GTRA's Carter Murray won the 182-pound title. After a first-round bye, Murray won his semifinal by fall in 2:44. Murray won by fall in 1:17 in the title match over Alta-Aurelia's Alex De Roos.
Also for the Titans, Lucas Hoffman was the runner-up at 152 pounds, Spencer Roth was the runner-up at 160 and Cade Steelman was the runner-up at 220.
For A-A, Schade Larson won the 120-pound title. He won all three matches by fall, including the title match in 1:35.
The Warriors' Nick Gaes won the 220-pound title. After a first-round bye, he won his semifinal by fall and then won the title by fall in 1:57 over Steelman.
For East Sac County, Dawson Mack won the 138-pound title. He won his first two matches by fall and won the title match by an 8-7 decision.
The Raiders Kipp Corbin finished as the runner-up at 285.
For Sioux Central, Grant Smith was the runner-up at 126 pounds.