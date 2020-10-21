PREP XC ROUNDUP: Bishop Heelan girls win Class 3A state qualifying meet

SPENCER, Iowa -- The Bishop Heelan girls cross country team won the Class 3A state qualifier in Spencer with 49 points, ahead of second-place Harlan with 68. The Crusaders qualified for state and so did Spencer, which finished in third place with 89 points.
Freshman Brooklyn Stanley led Heelan, which had four runners in the top-15, which led to the first-team finish. Stanley finished in 19:33.55 to finish in second place. She was followed by senior teammate Grace Mahaney, who finished in third in 19:35.25. Sophomore Jada Newberg added a third top-10 finish for the Crusaders as she crossed the line in 10th place in 20:05.24. Freshman Maddie Demke added a 14th-place finish in 20:18.22 and freshman Scarlett Walsh rounded out the Crusaders' team score with a 20th-place finish in 20:48.16.
Junior Mia Conley finished right behind Walsh in 21sth in 20:50.80 and Emma Hutchinson was 68th in 23:00.92.
MOC-Floyd Valley junior Emily Haverdink advances to the Class 3A state meet after she won the individual title with a time of 19:27.28, six seconds ahead of Stanley.
Spencer was led by Brenna Fisher, who finished in fourth place in 19:47.33. The Tigers' other top-10 finish came from sophomore Aliza Edwards, who finished eighth in 20:02.24. Sophomore Emma Morey was 18th in 20:40.30 and junior Alexa Johnson was 22nd in 20:53.41. The final score for Spencer came from Ivy Hamilton, who finished in 37th in 21:46.74.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Sophia Karras finished in sixth place as she qualified for the state meet. Karras, a sophomore, ran a time of 19:53.25. The Warriors finished in eighth-place with 186 points.
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley junior Kyler Bomgaars also qualified for state with a 13th-place finish in 20:16.93.
In the boys state qualifying meet, Sergeant Bluff-Luton had two runners qualify for state.
Junior Carlos Rodriguez finished in 13th place to qualify for state as he crossed the line in 17:01.52. Senior teammate Isaac Bryan also qualified for state with a 15th-place finish in 17:04.95.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton finished in sixth place with 163 points and Bishop Heelan finished in 11th with 295 points. Senior Noah Winkel was the top finisher for the Crusaders as he was 50th in 18:30.83.
Le Mars' and MOC-Floyd Valley's boys teams both qualified for state as they finished in second and third place, respectively. Le Mars scored 82 points and MOC-Floyd Valley finished with 99 points.
The Bulldogs were led by seniors Kaden Wingert and Jason Sudtelgte. Wingert finished in 10th place in 16:49.25 and Sudtelgte was right behind him in 11th in 16:49.72. Senior Jackson Sudtelgte was 12th in 17:02.53 and junior Luke Feuerhelm was 21st in 17:16.68. Sophomore Juan Sanchez rounded out the scoring for the Bulldogs as she was 26th in 17:30.96.
Junior Sam May led the Dutch with an eighth-place finish in 16:45.40. Junior Tyson Blom was 17th in 17:11.04 and senior Kleyton De Groot was two spots behind him in 17:13.35. Junior Tristan Blom led a pack of MOC-Floyd Valley runners as he was 27th in 17:33.20 and sophomore Isaiah Hulshof was 28th to round out the scoring in 17:35.24.
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley had two qualifiers for the state meet as senior Marco Lopez finished in sixth in 16:36.05 and fellow classmate Dayton Brunsting finished three places later in 16:47.72.
Storm Lake freshman Luiz Martinez will be making the trip to Fort Dodge after he finished in 12th place in 16:55.86.
North Polk won the team title with 56 points and Humboldt's Quinton Orr won the individual title as he finished in a time of 15:27.92, almost a full minute faster than second place.
