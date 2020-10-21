PREP XC ROUNDUP: Bishop Heelan girls win Class 3A state qualifying meet

SPENCER, Iowa -- The Bishop Heelan girls cross country team won the Class 3A state qualifier in Spencer with 49 points, ahead of second-place Harlan with 68. The Crusaders qualified for state and so did Spencer, which finished in third place with 89 points.

Freshman Brooklyn Stanley led Heelan, which had four runners in the top-15, which led to the first-team finish. Stanley finished in 19:33.55 to finish in second place. She was followed by senior teammate Grace Mahaney, who finished in third in 19:35.25. Sophomore Jada Newberg added a third top-10 finish for the Crusaders as she crossed the line in 10th place in 20:05.24. Freshman Maddie Demke added a 14th-place finish in 20:18.22 and freshman Scarlett Walsh rounded out the Crusaders' team score with a 20th-place finish in 20:48.16.

Junior Mia Conley finished right behind Walsh in 21sth in 20:50.80 and Emma Hutchinson was 68th in 23:00.92.

MOC-Floyd Valley junior Emily Haverdink advances to the Class 3A state meet after she won the individual title with a time of 19:27.28, six seconds ahead of Stanley.