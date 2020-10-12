PREP XC ROUNDUP: WC/KP girls, Siouxland Christian boys win OABCIG meet

Kyrstin Agnitsch led the Braves with a first-place finish in the 5k race in 20:04.25. Behind her was teammate London Rogge, who was second in 20:59.53.

Cherokee had three more runners in the top-10 as Riley Lubeck was fifth in 21:27.53, Julia Letsche followed in sixth in 22:01.53 as that was right ahead of Rylie Bainbridge's 22:01.53.

Spencer went three-four as Aliza Edwards was third in 21:22.41 and Emma Morey was right behind her in 21:23.19. Spencer's Ivy Hamilton was 10th in 22:27.15.

Western Christian's Emilee Heynen was eighth in 22:14.22.

The Western Christian boys had the top individual finisher and six of its runners finished in the top-12 to help the Wolfpack claim the team title with 38 points. Spirit Lake was second with 62 points.

Western Christian's Tage Hulstein won the 5k race in 17:06.03. He was one of four Wolfpack in the top-10 as Noah DeWeerd was seventh in 18:01.10. Zachary Minderhoud was ninth in 18:07.00 and Caleb Douma was 10th in 18:19.74.

Spencer's Case Cauthron finished in second place in 17:24.58.

Storm Lake went three and four as Luiz Martinez was third in 17:38.71 and Tyler Moon was fourth in 17:42.41.

Spirit Lake's top finisher was Damon VandenBerg, who finished in fifth place in 17:51.56. Teammate Will Block was eighth in 18:04.26.

