PREP XC ROUNDUP: WC/KP girls, Siouxland Christian boys win OABCIG meet

IDA GROVE, Iowa -- The Woodbury Central/Kingsley-Pierson girls cross country team won the OABCIG Bob Saunders meet and Siouxland Christian won the boys title.
In a race that had 136 runners, WC/KP had three girls finish in the top-10 to finish with 50 points to win the team title. Manson Northwest Webster had 74 points and had the top individual as Maddie Moline finished in 19:43.68.
WC/KP's Erika Kuntz finished in second on the 5k course in 20:48.81. Teammate Sarah Putze was seventh in 21:38.85 and Mary Putze was 10th in 22:09.20. Hanna Rogers was 17th in 22:48.22 and Kalyn Cameron was 18th in 22:49.16.
Lawton-Bronson's Jolee Mesz finished in fifth place in 21:17.92, Ridge View's Madison Stowater was eighth in 21:58.80 and Alta-Aurelia's Taylor Robertson was ninth in 22:02.78.
West Monona's Mallory McCall was 11th in 22:11.25 and Alta-Aurelia's Lucy Gunkel man was 12th in 22:27.59. Sioux Central's Emma Storms was 13th in 22:31.15 and Lawton-Bronson's Emma Ricke was 14th in 22:35.26. MVAOCOU's Hannah O'Connell was 15th in 22:37.89 and Westwood's Katie Muenchrath was 16th in 22:44.22.
The Siouxland Christian boys had the top individual and three runners in the top-10 in a race with 170 runners as the Eagles won the team title with 88 points, ahead of Denison-Schleswig's 111.
Siouxland Christian's Eric Brannon won the 5k race in 17:09.30, a full minute ahead of second place. His brother, Sam Brannon, finished in fourth place in 18:12.10 and teammate Alex Wilford crossed in sixth place in 18:22.24.
Lawton-Bronson's Theo Moseman finished in second place in 18:10.51 and Alta-Aurelia's Trey Engelman was third in 18:12.06. Denison-Schleswig's Adolfo Vargas was seventh in 18:31.10, Sioux Central's Chris Ferguson was ninth in 18:34.09 and WC/KP's Tristan Jessen was 10th in 18:37.27.
West Monona's Treyton Harris added a 12th place finish in 18:47.23 and Denison-Schleswig's Leo Flores was 13th in 18:47.30. West Monona's Jayce Runyon was 14th in 18:47.30 and Ridge View's Kyler Wunschel was 16th in 19:04.27.
UNITY SWEEPS WAR EAGLE: Unity Christian came away with both the girls' and boys' titles at the War Eagle Conference meet at the Sanborn Golf and Country Club on Monday.
The Unity Christian girls dominated, finishing with the top-three runners and scoring 21 points, 41 better than second-place Gehlen Catholic.
Amaya Van Essen won the 5k girls race for Unity Christian in 21:18.60 and she was followed by teammate Megan Te Krony, who finished in 21:23.90. Then Amy De Groot crossed the line in 21:30.40.
West Sioux's Meraya Barerra finished in fourth in 21:41.40 and Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn's Madison Otto was fifth in 21:52.90.
South O'Brien had two runners in the top-10 as Abby Boardman was sixth in 21:59.50 and Takara Conley was eighth in 22:23.20. Harris-Lake Park's Lilly Irwin was seventh in 22:10.30 and Hinton's Kaci Allen was ninth in 22:42.65 and teammate Maryn Frein was one spot behind her in 22:45.92.
The Unity Christian boys had three runners in the top 10 to finish with 41 points, ahead of Trinity Christian's 56.
Jacksen Dykstra led the Knights with a fourth-place finish in 17:59.09. Teammate Jonathan Breems was sixth in 18:25.59 and Stephen Schreurs was eighth in 19:01.96.
West Sioux's Deven Henry won the boys' 5k race in 16:53.47, almost a minute faster than Trinity Christian's Braxton Brummel, who finished in 17:46.06.
Gehlen Catholic had two runners in the top-10 as Carver Ruhland was third in 17:55.67 and Nathan Nemmers was ninth in 19:06.55. MMCRU's Kaden Galles was fifth in 18:17.05 and teammates Owen Alesch was seventh in 18:53.03. Trinity Christian's Silas Andringa was 10th in 19:07.90.
LAKES CONFERENCE MEET: The Cherokee girls' cross country team and the Western Christian boys' team came away with the Lakes Conference Championships on Monday at Rolling Hills Golf Course.
The Cherokee girls had the top-two finishers and that helped the Braves to the first-place finish. Cherokee scored 21 points, 24 better than second-place Spencer.
Kyrstin Agnitsch led the Braves with a first-place finish in the 5k race in 20:04.25. Behind her was teammate London Rogge, who was second in 20:59.53.
Cherokee had three more runners in the top-10 as Riley Lubeck was fifth in 21:27.53, Julia Letsche followed in sixth in 22:01.53 as that was right ahead of Rylie Bainbridge's 22:01.53.
Spencer went three-four as Aliza Edwards was third in 21:22.41 and Emma Morey was right behind her in 21:23.19. Spencer's Ivy Hamilton was 10th in 22:27.15.
Western Christian's Emilee Heynen was eighth in 22:14.22.
The Western Christian boys had the top individual finisher and six of its runners finished in the top-12 to help the Wolfpack claim the team title with 38 points. Spirit Lake was second with 62 points.
Western Christian's Tage Hulstein won the 5k race in 17:06.03. He was one of four Wolfpack in the top-10 as Noah DeWeerd was seventh in 18:01.10. Zachary Minderhoud was ninth in 18:07.00 and Caleb Douma was 10th in 18:19.74.
Spencer's Case Cauthron finished in second place in 17:24.58.
Storm Lake went three and four as Luiz Martinez was third in 17:38.71 and Tyler Moon was fourth in 17:42.41.
Spirit Lake's top finisher was Damon VandenBerg, who finished in fifth place in 17:51.56. Teammate Will Block was eighth in 18:04.26.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!