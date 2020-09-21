PREP XC: Siouxland Christian goes 1-2 to win Westwood Invite

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SLOAN, Iowa -- The Brannons were the top runners at the Westwood Cross Country Invite on Monday, which also led the Siouxland Christian boys' team to a first-place finish.

Lawton-Bronson won the girls' team title.

Eric Brannon easily won the boy's race as the senior crossed the line in 18:42.79, almost 40 seconds ahead of second place, which happened to be another Brannon. Sam Brannon finished in second place in 19:21.97, finished two seconds ahead of Ponca's Brody Taylor in 19:23.62.

A.J. Goetsch finished in 10th place for Siouxland Christian in 22:10.49 and Jackson Harsma was 11th in 22:14.21.

The Eagles finished with 18 points to finish in first place ahead of West Monona, which had 29 points.

Lawton-Bronson's Theo Moseman was fourth in 20:16.11 and West Monona's Treyton Harris was fifth in 20:47.24. Ponca's Caen Schram followed in 21:17.27 and West Monona's Jayce Runyon was seventh in 21:24.73. Homer runners finished in eighth and ninth as Tim Harris finished in 21:56.82 and Grant Lander finished in 21:58.41.

In the girl's race, Lawton-Bronson's Jolee Mesz crossed the line in first place in 23:17.32.

West Monona had the next two runners as Mallory McCall finished in 24:11.18 and Jayleigh Anderson ran 25:40.42. Lawton-Bronson's Emily Chamberlain was fourth in 26:33.81 and Westwood's Katie Muenchrath was fifth in 26:39.08.

