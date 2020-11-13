Pressure the key for Central Lyon/George-Little Rock's semifinal

For Central Lyon/George-Little Rock head coach Curtis Eben, it’s almost like looking at a mirror when he watches Camanche’s film, the Lions Class 2A state semifinal opponent on Saturday at the UNI-Dome.
Camanche isn’t a big team, kind of like the Lions, but Eben thinks the Indians are a blue-collar team that attacks the ball on defense and is capable of putting a lot of points on the board on offense.
To Eben, that also describes his Lions.
“They are very comparable to us in how we attack the football,” Eben said. “They are not very big and we are the same way. They have some playmakers. They have that hungry attitude. They put a great season together and are led by a bunch of guys. They are a team that plays good football for four quarters.”
Still, the Lions are the ones without a blemish on their record going into the 4 p.m. Saturday semifinal game while Camanche has one loss. The Indians dropped their season opener to Mount Vernon 27-14.
Since then, the Indians have been tough to stop and they haven’t been held to fewer than 20 points since.
The key is Camanche’s well-balanced attack, which is why the Indians have scored at least 34 points in all but two games this season.
Quarterback Mike Delzell has completed 66.2 percent (131-of-198) of his passes for 2,004 yards and 20 touchdowns.
Jordan Lawrence has caught half of those passes. He has 68 receptions for 879 yards and 13 scores. Tucker Dickherber has 27 receptions for 490 yards.
The Indians have also rushed for 1,854 yards this season with Cade Everson accounting for most of those with 1,490 yards and 18 touchdowns on 196 attempts for a 7.6 yards per carry average.
“They don’t do anything fancy,” Eben said. “They run and throw the ball and do the little things right. We have to know where the playmakers are at and try to make them one-dimensional, whatever one that is. We have to tackle extremely well.”
Only one team has been able to solve the Lions’ defense and that was basically for two quarters when Unity Christian scored 27 points against CL/GLR in the second round of the playoff. The Knights also had the advantage of seeing the Lions for a second time.
That was the only time the Lions allowed more than 16 points in the game and they’ve allowed only 19 points in the last two playoff contests with one of those scores coming with the game already decided.
CL/GLR has 16 interceptions on the season. Zach Lutmer leads the team with four picks and Jacob Pytleski and Cooper Spiess each have three.
The key for the Lions will be getting into Camanche’s backfield, something CL/GLR has done all season with its solid front seven, which has produced 34.5 tackles for losses and 14.5 sacks.
Dylan Winkel leads the team with 6.5 tackles for loss to go along with 34 tackles. Luke Rasmussen has 35 tackles and six for a loss. Kayden Van Berkum has 33 tackles and 4.5 sacks. Kalen Meyer leads the team with 49 tackles.
“We have to get pressure upfront. Limit the quick throwing and get pressure,” Eben said. “Our defensive line all year has done a great job. Get after them and get them in position to make plays and get them to throw bad balls under pressure.”
Defensively, Camanche gave up 20 points to West Liberty last week and 29 to Tipton the week before. It was only the second time this season the Indians allowed more than 20 points.
Camanche has 14 interceptions as Dickherber and Adam Dunlap each have four. The Indians also have eight fumble recoveries.
Eric Kinkaid has 84 tackles, including 13 for a loss, and Zayne Feller has 69.5 tackles, 12.5 for a loss.
“Give credit to them for getting that many turnovers,” Eben said. “They are a little unorthodox with how you see guys line up and they play solid defense. They fly around. Teams underestimate their speed and you have to take that into account. They have some guys that can make plays.”
The Lions are coming off a 34-point performance against a West Lyon defense that held them to 20 points earlier in the season.
CL/GLR’s offense is led by Lutmer. The quarterback has passed for 965 yards and seven touchdowns. He’s only thrown three interceptions.
Lutmer’s biggest plays have come when he runs. He has 1,347 yards rushing and 20 touchdowns on 158 attempts, an 8.5 yards per carry average.
Meyer has rushed for 460 yards and 12 scores and Spiess and Rasmussen each have three touchdown receptions.
