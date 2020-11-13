Pressure the key for Central Lyon/George-Little Rock's semifinal

Jordan Lawrence has caught half of those passes. He has 68 receptions for 879 yards and 13 scores. Tucker Dickherber has 27 receptions for 490 yards.

The Indians have also rushed for 1,854 yards this season with Cade Everson accounting for most of those with 1,490 yards and 18 touchdowns on 196 attempts for a 7.6 yards per carry average.

“They don’t do anything fancy,” Eben said. “They run and throw the ball and do the little things right. We have to know where the playmakers are at and try to make them one-dimensional, whatever one that is. We have to tackle extremely well.”

Only one team has been able to solve the Lions’ defense and that was basically for two quarters when Unity Christian scored 27 points against CL/GLR in the second round of the playoff. The Knights also had the advantage of seeing the Lions for a second time.

That was the only time the Lions allowed more than 16 points in the game and they’ve allowed only 19 points in the last two playoff contests with one of those scores coming with the game already decided.

CL/GLR has 16 interceptions on the season. Zach Lutmer leads the team with four picks and Jacob Pytleski and Cooper Spiess each have three.