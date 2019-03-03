Try 3 months for $3

DES MOINES – Dick Jungers has coached some pretty talented girls basketball teams, but even the longtime Newell-Fonda mentor would be hard-pressed not to rank his latest juggernaut at the top of the list.

Yes, it’s difficult to compare teams through the years, but the 2018-19 Mustangs simply couldn’t be stopped. They capped a 27-0 campaign with a 76-52 victory over West Hancock in the Iowa Girls State Basketball Class 1A championship game Saturday night at Wells Fargo Arena.

Newell-Fonda, which sat at the top of the 1A rankings the entire season, demolished foes by an average of 40.5 points per game leading up to the state tournament. Then, it bested its three state foes by 30, 25 and 24 points.

“It’s just a testament to our depth and how hard our kids work,” said Jungers, who was coaching his 10th state tournament team at N-F. “Having that depth was a luxury today and so we were able to push it with that.”

Pressure defense is what makes the Mustangs click and the main reason why they captured the school’s second state title.

Second-ranked West Hancock wasn’t as broken down by the full-court press as Springville (37 turnovers) and Bellevue Marquette (30 turnovers) in the first half, committing only seven miscues. But the Mustangs had 10 steals and forced 14 turnovers in the third quarter alone and wound up with 81 steals and 93 forced turnovers for the tournament.

“It’s tough to prepare for because we change different looks and it’s the depth,” Jungers said of his defense. “When you can go 32 minutes and play hard like that it tends to wear on teams and that was the difference for us this week.”

Freshman Macy Sievers – who isn’t in the starting lineup – racked up 17 steals in three games to set a 1A tournament record. Sievers was named to the all-tournament team while senior Olivia Larsen was tabbed captain.

“I just have great teammates and they’re always encouraging me and when I make mistakes they’ll pick me up,” said Sievers, who played unlike a ninth grader with 39 points, 17 steals, 13 assists and 13 rebounds in the tournament. “This is incredible. To come out freshman year and win and we have so much talent returning, but we’re losing some good seniors.”

One of those is Larsen, who scored 13 of her 17 points in the first quarter Saturday and landed on the all-tournament team for the second straight season. The versatile point guard will play at Morningside College.

“We all loved each other and came out every night knowing that we wanted to win and we have to do what we need to do to be on top every night,” said an emotional Larsen in the postgame interview room. “Coming out, it’s always the start. The start of the game gives a little hint of how the game is going to go along with the third quarter. So we came out in the first quarter and it was 11-4 and we went on a run in the third quarter. We do that so much and work together so well, we take care of business night in and night out. Our state championship now shows that.”

Larsen hit back-to-back 3-pointers in the final 43 seconds of the first quarter, staking the Mustangs to a 24-14 lead. Megan Morenz, who led the team with 19 points, had nine of those in the second as N-F raced to a 44-31 halftime advantage.

West Hancock didn’t score in the first six minutes of the third quarter and by that time faced an insurmountable 50-31 deficit.

Newell-Fonda opened the tourney with a 69-39 rout of three-time defending champion Springville, a team it lost to in last year’s championship game.

“Losing one game in two seasons is amazing, it just stinks that the one game was one everyone in the state wants if you’re a high school girls basketball player,” Larsen said. “This year we knew we were really hungry and we showed that. Now we got it.

“This is the best way to end a high school career. I always like ending practice on a made shot, now I’m ending my career with a win. I couldn’t have asked for anything more than this.”

Larsen, an all-state pick last season, finished with 38 points in the three games to become Newell-Fonda’s all-time leading scorer.

Larsen and 3-point shooting specialist Emma Stewart graduate, along with starter Camryn Wilken and reserve Ashley Archer.

However, the Mustangs will bring back loads of talent including Morenz, Macy Sievers, Ella Larsen and Bailey Sievers, among others.

Could this be the start of a long string of success?

“We do have a lot of good young kids coming up and they work hard with their passion about basketball,” Jungers said. “I hope you’re right.”

