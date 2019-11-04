SERGEANT BLUFF — Even though the Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School volleyball team has held the No. 1 ranking throughout the Class 4A volleyball season, the Warriors felt like they had something to prove and did so in the third set on Monday night.
The Warriors closed out a three-set sweep of the Carroll Tigers with a 25-9 finish, and fittingly, senior Kenzie Foley closed it out with an emphatic kill.
The Warriors (34-3) have wanted to prove to the rest of the state they are worthy of a No. 1 seed and hardly let the Tigers (23-14) have a chance to dethrone them at any point during the 4A region final.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton won the other two opening sets of the Region 1 championship by scores of 25-14 and 25-12. Warriors coach Renee Winkel believed this was SB-L’s best match from start-to-finish.
“This game we finally proved it, from start to finish,” Winkel said. “That was great to see, especially heading into the state tournament. I feel like we finally made a statement here. We cleaned up a lot of things in the last few weeks and heading into the state tournament, we’ll be playing our best volleyball.”
The Warriors are heading back to Cedar Rapids to compete in their third straight state tournament and fourth appearance since 2015. Their next match is Tuesday at the U.S. Cellular Center.
SB-L started out the third set on a 13-1 run. Elle Sneller had three kills in that run while Foley had two, including the kill that put the Warriors up by 12 points.
The Tigers tried to climb back but Sneller powered a mini 3-0 run that allowed the Warriors to feel that they had won the match.
“You have to take advantage of the competition that you do have,” Winkel said. “We liked to make some noise before we leave. I knew we had to execute on our end … if we didn’t, we knew Carroll was going to give us problems. We had to play our game.”
In the first set, the Tigers tried to put up a fight in the first few points. The two teams traded points in the first four volleys, but that didn’t bother the Warriors.
The Warriors went on a 5-0 run and Sneller bookended the run with kills that the Tigers simply couldn’t defend.
Later in the set, the Warriors went on a 7-0 run and most of the points in that run came at the net.
The Warriors scored four straight points at the net with an Isabelle Lenz kill, back-to-back assisted kills from Sneller and Regina Rogers, then Rogers had a kill at the net.
“When all the focus is on Kenzie, they know what to do with the ball, too," Winkel said. "That’s often times is what gets overlooked, and that’s where they can hurt a team pretty badly.”
Lenz had a second kill in that net then the Tigers committed two hitting errors that made the first-set score 20-10 at the time. SB-L won the set 25-14.
Carroll scored the first point of the second set but that was its last lead of the night. The Tigers got as close as 7-6 after Ella Collison had a kill, but the Warriors went on a 6-0 run to alleviate any pressure the Tigers wanted to impose.
Maddie Hinkel had a hand in three of those points with an assist, a kill and helped Emma Salker deny a Tigers hit at the net for a block.
The Warriors outscored the Tigers 13-6 for the remainder of the set.
“We definitely kicked some butt and wanted to show the state what’s up,” Foley said. “Going to the state tournament, you know, making teams want to fear to play us, that was huge for us tonight. Our team likes the target on our back. We work well under pressure.”
Foley led the Warriors with 13 kills and Sneller had 12. Rogers had seven followed by Salker with six. Madison Wilcoxon had 23 assists for the Warriors. Foley had eight digs, and Wilcoxon had seven. Rogers had two solo blocks, and four assisted blocks.
After Foley put the game-winning point on the ground, the entire Warriors bench stormed the court while the student section waited for their team to celebrate.
Celebrate they did, but they also realize there’s more unfinished business to tend to.
“We’re always hungry, and we never stay satisfied,” Sneller said. “Since we are No. 1, we have a big target, and we can’t let that get to us. We’re meant to be in the No. 1 spot, and it wasn’t just given to us.”
The Warriors’ last loss was a two-set sweep over fellow state qualifier Kuemper Catholic, which is in 3A. The other two losses are to Western Christian, which is ranked No. 1 in 2A and plays for a state berth on Tuesday, and West Des Moines Valley, which qualified for the 5A state tournament.
SB-L didn’t surrender a set in the two postseason matches.
“I think we’re not done, we’ve come a long ways from the start,” Sneller said. “To continue to prove ourselves is what we want to do.”