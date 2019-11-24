Quad City Blues edge Sioux City Metros in shootout

SIOUX CITY — The Quad City Blues defeated the Sioux City Metros on Sunday, 2-1, in a shootout.
QC's Stone Patten connected on the lone goal of the 3-on-3 shootout to clinch the win.
Smith Archer, Taylor Frerichs and Ethan Burge were all denied goals in the shootout by Blues goalie Evan Lystiuk.
Metros goalie Collin Patrick had 28 saves on 29 shots.
Each team scored a goal in regulation.
The Metros lit the lamp first on a goal by Archer in the first period. Dayson Tucker and Chase Mann had assists on the Archer goal.
Then, in the third period, Patten tied the game at 1-1 in the third period on a power play goal. Sioux City had three penalties, and Quad City had two.