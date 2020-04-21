Races at Park Jefferson, Raceway Park still on as planned

NORTH SIOUX CITY -- Racing will still happen at Park Jefferson Speedway and Raceway Park on Saturday and Sunday.
Last week, Park Jefferson Speedway started selling tickets for an Open Wheels National event on Saturday presented by Front Row Challenges Enterprises LLC. All 700 tickets were sold out by Sunday.
Then on Monday, Raceway Park, which is located just north of North Sioux City on Interstate 29 and is right next to Park Jefferson Speedway, started to sell tickets for an IMCA event planned for Sunday night. 500 tickets were put on sale and as of 4 p.m. on Tuesday, less than 100 tickets were still available.
"We have room enough to put 10 people together and skip rows to follow the CDC guidelines," said Denny Moore, a promoter for Raceway Park. "Everyone that comes in the pits or the grandstands will have their temperatures checked and they all have to wear facemasks, whether it's a bandana or a facemask. We will have a meeting on Sunday to make sure everyone follows the rules. If they don't do these things or we see someone without a mask, we will warn them. The second time, we will eject them."
One of the last things that could've stopped Parkway Jefferson Speedway and Raceway Park from holding their events was South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, who was told about the race at Park Jefferson Speedway during her press conference on Monday.
Noem said she was unaware of the event and needed to get in contact with race officials.
On Tuesday, Noem was asked about the races in North Sioux City again and what she can do about the events.
"If there is anything I can do, I can encourage people not to go. I don't think it's a good idea to attend," Noem said. "It's important to not gather in sizes of more than 10 and continue to social distance."
Both Park Jefferson Speedway officials and Raceway Park officials have said if someone does not feel well, to stay away from the event and those that feel at risk to not come.
When pushed on the issue, Noem said the only course of action she was going to take was to continue to recommend people to not attend the races, which are basically sold out.
"We are going to continue to carry the same message throughout this entire COVID-19 situation and that's to continue to stay home," Noem said. We did attempt to give counties the same support as cities during state legislation but it did not go through. From the state level and from what I am recommending is for people not to go. I would encourage people to stay this course."
The event at Raceway Park can be viewed on Advantageracing.tv, which allows a single purchase or a subscription can be bought to watch the races online. The event at Park Jefferson Speedway can be viewed on SpeedShiftTV for $29.99.
Moore said Raceway Park has been in contact with the Union County Sheriff's office during the planning process and is still communicating with the office.
"What we see, they are starting to open some things up. The President wants to get things opened up," Moore said. "We talked with the Union County Sheriff's Department and they couldn't see why we couldn't do it as long as we are following the CDC rules. If someone's temperature is high, they are not coming in. We want everyone healthy and have it be a successful thing. We are limiting the grandstands to 500 people, which is less than half of what it can fit. We have it marked out so people can be in groups of 10's and be far enough apart to meet the guidelines."
Moore added that concession stand employees will be wearing masks and gloves and that all tickets for the event are pre-purchased, so no one can buy tickets the day of the event.
The races at Raceway Park will host five IMCA sanctioned events and 20 races total. The five divisions will be IMCA Mods, IMCA Stock Cars, Sport Compacts, Sports Modifieds and Hobby Stocks. There will be three heats of each division and then five feature races.
There will be 82 cars total with 30 feet in between car crews in the pit area. The races are scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Former NASCAR drivers Kenny Wallace and Ken Schrader are both slated to participate in Sunday's races along with Saturday's event.
"We have racers coming from California, North Carolina, all over the country because there is no place to race. Everything is closed," Moore said. "Our races at this track are always exciting. We get a big crowd usually. It's pretty exciting. It's a small track and it's a lot of fun. ... I have a list of 30 drivers that would like to be included but I can't include because of the guidelines, so we can't have more. We are at the maximum."
Races were scheduled to start at Raceway Park a couple of weeks ago but were called off because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Moore hopes Sunday's event leads to more racing throughout the spring and summer.
"We are going to do it this week and see how that goes and they are talking about opening things up more the first of May, so we are hoping to get a little leeway," Moore said. "You gotta be cautious. To me, going to a grocery store is (riskier) than the racetrack. There is air going around here. ... We want to follow all of the guidelines and for it to be a success and we want to be able to do it again."
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!