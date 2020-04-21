Races at Park Jefferson, Raceway Park still on as planned

Noem said she was unaware of the event and needed to get in contact with race officials.

On Tuesday, Noem was asked about the races in North Sioux City again and what she can do about the events.

"If there is anything I can do, I can encourage people not to go. I don't think it's a good idea to attend," Noem said. "It's important to not gather in sizes of more than 10 and continue to social distance."

Both Park Jefferson Speedway officials and Raceway Park officials have said if someone does not feel well, to stay away from the event and those that feel at risk to not come.

When pushed on the issue, Noem said the only course of action she was going to take was to continue to recommend people to not attend the races, which are basically sold out.

"We are going to continue to carry the same message throughout this entire COVID-19 situation and that's to continue to stay home," Noem said. We did attempt to give counties the same support as cities during state legislation but it did not go through. From the state level and from what I am recommending is for people not to go. I would encourage people to stay this course."