Ranked Woodbury Central, Unity Christian squads clash on Friday

"We can be really, really good on defense this year," VanKempen said. "We have some big, physical kids that can run around. They aren't going to try and do too much because you can get in some trouble when someone tries to do too much. Everyone plays their role. It doesn't lead to big numbers but it leads to big wins."

The Knights' offense had one of its best performances in over a year when they scored 47 points in a win over Sibley-Ocheyedan on Oct. 19, 2018. The most points Unity scored last season was 38 points, twice, which were the only two times last season the Knights scored more than 20 points in a game.

Quarterback Clayton Bosma was 10-of-14 passing for 138 yards and two touchdowns and he ran for 61 yards and three scores. Logan Franksen rushed for 170 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries. Tanner Schouten caught five passes for 102 yards and a touchdown.

"The senior class has put in a lot of time. They have taken the weight room seriously and they are comeptitive and understand what they need to do," VanKempen said. "That year of experience for them last season is big and we tweaked some things on offense to put them in better positions. They are really good athletes and played really free."

Now Unity has to try and have the same success against a Woodbury Central defense that only gave up 104 yards last week.