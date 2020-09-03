Ranked Woodbury Central, Unity Christian squads clash on Friday

Unity Christian football coach Josh VanKempen has a good amount of respect for Woodbury Central, even though the two programs haven't crossed paths much.
But he's seen the success Woodbury Central, which is ranked No. 7 in Class A coming into Friday's game, has had on the field, including a 10-2 2019 campaign that saw the Wildcats reach the state semifinals.
That's where VanKempen is trying to get the Knights, who are ranked No. 10 in Class 2A, to and it has been a bit of a process.
The Knights are coming off a convincing season-opening 48-14 victory over Gehlen Catholic and that's after Unity went 5-4 in 2019, the first winning season for the Knights since 2011.
VanKempen is hoping to continue the upward trend the Knights are on and Friday's game, which is at 7 p.m. at Northwestern College's football field, will certainly be a tough test for Unity.
"I think this is a really big game for us. Woodbury had a really good season last year and has a good program," VanKempen said. "Watching them on film, they are well coached, disciplined and crisp and they have good athletes. We had a nice win against Gehlen to start the season but there are still some things to fix.
"It's a good game for us before we get rolling into district play."
Woodbury Central started the 2020 season with a 21-8 victory over rival Lawton-Bronson. The focus quickly shifted away from the Eagles and to the Knights, who might be the toughest team on the Wildcats schedule this season.
"I think every week is a stepping stone. Our staff, we take it one week at a time," Woodbury Central coach Kurt Bremer said. "Most of the time, if you do that, you are on the winning side. Unity is a well-coached team and they have good size upfront. We just have to take care of business and take care of the line of scrimmage."
Bremer said the offensive line did have some issues this past Friday and that slowed the Wildcats' offensive production. While Woodbury Central won 21-8, all 21 points were scored in the third quarter and one of those three touchdowns came from a Beau Klingensmith interception return.
Woodbury Central only had 209 yards of total offense in the victory last week. Max McGill was the leading rusher with 42 yards on 13 carries and quarterback Jase Manker was only 8-of-20 for 122 yards and two interceptions.
"I think we had a few missed assignments on the offefnsive line throughout the night," Bremer said. "We have to do a better job on the ball and keep our feet driving on the first hit up front. If we are able to run the ball better, it will open up the passing game."
Unity's defense had a big showing in week one, holding Gehlen to only 122 total yards. The Knights had three sacks and nine tackles for a loss to go along with one fumble recovery and two interceptions.
Jacob Dragstra led Unity's defense upfront with two tackles and three tackles for a loss. Tyler Wieringa and Ty Borchers each had an interception.
"We can be really, really good on defense this year," VanKempen said. "We have some big, physical kids that can run around. They aren't going to try and do too much because you can get in some trouble when someone tries to do too much. Everyone plays their role. It doesn't lead to big numbers but it leads to big wins."
The Knights' offense had one of its best performances in over a year when they scored 47 points in a win over Sibley-Ocheyedan on Oct. 19, 2018. The most points Unity scored last season was 38 points, twice, which were the only two times last season the Knights scored more than 20 points in a game.
Quarterback Clayton Bosma was 10-of-14 passing for 138 yards and two touchdowns and he ran for 61 yards and three scores. Logan Franksen rushed for 170 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries. Tanner Schouten caught five passes for 102 yards and a touchdown.
"The senior class has put in a lot of time. They have taken the weight room seriously and they are comeptitive and understand what they need to do," VanKempen said. "That year of experience for them last season is big and we tweaked some things on offense to put them in better positions. They are really good athletes and played really free."
Now Unity has to try and have the same success against a Woodbury Central defense that only gave up 104 yards last week.
Last season Woodbury Central only allowed 20 points more than twice. The first time was in a 34-23 win over North Tama in the state quarterfinals and the other was a 49-20 loss to West Hancock in the state semifinals.
Gaige Heissel had 10 tackles, including five for a loss and two sacks, and Dallas Kluender had 4.5 sacks and 8.5 tackles. Luke Paulsen added 6.5 tackles, including 3.5 for a loss and Klingensmith had two interceptions.
"After the first series or two, we got into a groove," Bremer said. "I don't know if it was just the first game of the season and you have to get used to the speed against a varsity team. We do our best going against each other but until you get into the game, it's not the same reaction time.
"After the first two series, I think our defense was able to work quicker and not think as much. React and attack the ball."
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!