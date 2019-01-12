FORT DODGE, Iowa | William Rankin took part in four victories while helping the Sioux City Spartans boys swimming to a first-place finish at Saturday’s Rusty Garst Invitational held at Fort Dodge High School.
Rankin posted individual wins in both the 50 freestyle (21.92) and the 100 freestyle (48.11). Rankin also swam the leadoff leg in the Spartans’ first-place 200 freestyle relay (1:29.48), then capped off his performance on the day as the anchor of the first-place 400 freestyle relay (3:21.86).
Rankin was followed in the 200 freestyle relay by Kohen Rankin, Landen Parmelee and Cody Ott. Parmelee swam the leadoff leg in the 400 freestyle relay and was followed by Kohen Rankin and Owen Hoak.
Ott later won the 100 breaststroke (1:02.03).
Spencer featured the top two finishers in the 100 breaststroke, Ethan Heiter (55.98) and Connor Tigges (57.36).