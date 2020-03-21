Ras, Jeff Vanderloo offer inside perspectives from last week's Big East Tournament

SIOUX CITY -- Ras Vanderloo took a moment to look around Madison Square Garden and noticed all the empty seats surrounding him last week.
Vanderloo, the current East High School boys basketball coach, went to the Big East men’s basketball tournament in New York to go support his brother, Jeff, whose Creighton team was playing March 12 against St. John’s.
Jeff Vanderloo serves as the Bluejays’ director of basketball operations for the men’s basketball program, and he previously was the head boys basketball coach at Sergeant Bluff-Luton for two seasons and at East from 1992-2011.
The Big East Conference announced the night before it was restricting fans due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and games were going to resume without fans.
That meant the Bluejays and Red Storm would be playing with just a few people in attendance.
“This is my world, basketball and going to games,” Ras Vanderloo said. “To be sitting in one of the most famous arenas in the world, when it's just basically an empty arena, watching a high-level basketball game, it was odd. It seemed more like a scrimmage than a game, due to the fact there was no crowd.”
Ras Vanderloo walked into the arena with his wife, Kathy, and because of tight security, the two were ushered into a private side door of the Garden, which led them to their seats near the arena floor.
Each Big East school was allotted a select number of tickets for family members, and Ras Vanderloo felt fortunate he made the list among those inside the Creighton camp who were allowed in.
This was a different scene than last year’s Big East tournament, which the Garden also hosted. There were fans inside and out of the arena, there was a buzz in the air exclusive to March basketball and it seemed like normalcy.
Not this time around.
The loudest noises in the arena last week were the infamous Garden horn and the squeaking of shoes on the Big East specially-designed floor.
While Ras Vanderloo and his crowd were at their seats, Jeff Vanderloo and the Bluejays coaching staff were trying to make a surreal situation normal.
Bluejays head coach Greg McDermott made it a point to have everything run as normal as possible pregame.
“The pregame was a little bit eerie,” Jeff Vanderloo said. “I would say during warmups, the feeling was different … we just tried to do everything the same. We went out the same time to go warm up, we warmed up the same exact way. But, once we got the game going, there was actual noise.”
The introductions were done, the players were ready to play and the game between the Bluejays and Red Storm had begun.
That game at Madison Square Garden was the only Division I men’s basketball game being played in the country at that time.
While the game was going on, others around the country were being canceled.
’We’re not finishing this game’
Right around tip-off, Jeff Vanderloo had a friend who sat a couple rows behind the Bluejays bench feeding him information about what was going on around the country. The first news was that the SEC Tournament had been called off.
Then, during media timeouts, that same friend told Jeff Vanderloo that the Big Ten, Big 12 and other conference tournaments had been canceled.
With about 4 minutes left in the half, Jeff Vanderloo had been notified that Big East’s tournament was the only one still going on.
“At that point in time, we were like, ‘We’re not finishing this game,’” Jeff Vanderloo said. “At that time, we were thinking that as long as we were playing this game, we were going to try to win it. While you’re playing the game, you’re trying to win the game. We did everything we could to be in good shape going into halftime.”
The Red Storm led at the half, 38-35. Both teams were shooting over 40 percent and Creighton guard Mitch Ballock already had nine points.
Creighton didn’t necessarily need to win that game because of its strong season resume, but a win certainly would have helped its NCAA Tournament seed.
The Bluejays were using the New York Knicks locker room, and there was a television on inside the locker room.
There was a scroll running on the bottom of the TV indicating which tournaments had been canceled.
Jeff Vanderloo showed one of the Bluejays assistant coaches the scroll, and they noticed every conference’s name being flashed on the screen.
Twenty seconds later, McDermott walked into the room. He announced to his coaching staff that even though word wasn’t official yet, the game and the rest of the tournament was called off.
Once the official word came down, McDermott walked into the locker room, told the team, and everyone was frozen in shock.
“We got on the bus and got back to the hotel, then we went up to Mac’s (hotel) room, and tried to devise a plan,” Jeff Vanderloo said.
While this was going on, Ras Vanderloo’s phone was going off more often than usual. He and Kathy had received the notifications that the tournament had been canceled.
Shortly after that, a Madison Square Garden usher came over to them and asked them to promptly leave.
“So we walked up, out of the area and everyone was just standing around looking at each other like, ‘This is weird. This is odd,’” Ras Vanderloo said.
The Vanderloos then went to the team hotel across the street and met up with Jeff minutes later.
The conversation went from the unique moments of the tournament being canceled to hope for the NCAA Tournament, which was supposed to start Thursday, but that also was canceled later that night.
“You have to take the good with the bad and focus on making the best with the situation,” Jeff Vanderloo said. “We were looking forward to that opportunity. It was a magical last few weeks of the season, and we were hoping to continue that.”
Creighton’s coaches and players went home that night and the Vanderloos traveled back to Sioux City the next day.
There were some minor delays at the airport, but Kathy and Ras returned home in a timely and safely manner.
Putting the star up
The Bluejays did have a chance to have a celebration.
On March 7, the Bluejays beat Seton Hall in the regular-season finale to clinch a share of the Big East regular-season championship.
Creighton won its 24th game of the season and was looking to clinch the conference tournament as the No. 1 seed.
“That was certainly a fantastic moment,” Jeff Vanderloo said. “I’ve been involved with a lot of things, but the crowd storm and way the game went against a top-10 team was certainly tons of fun. It was an incredible experience. It’s something to remind us of the season. We had a lot of great moments, we went to Villanova and won, we went to Seton Hall and won and we went to Marquette and won. That win (at home) was like putting the star on the Christmas tree.”
On Wednesday, Creighton finished seventh in the final Associated Press poll. It’s the first time since the 2012-13 season (No. 22) that it finished ranked in the final AP poll.