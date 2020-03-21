Ras, Jeff Vanderloo offer inside perspectives from last week's Big East Tournament

Each Big East school was allotted a select number of tickets for family members, and Ras Vanderloo felt fortunate he made the list among those inside the Creighton camp who were allowed in.

This was a different scene than last year’s Big East tournament, which the Garden also hosted. There were fans inside and out of the arena, there was a buzz in the air exclusive to March basketball and it seemed like normalcy.

Not this time around.

The loudest noises in the arena last week were the infamous Garden horn and the squeaking of shoes on the Big East specially-designed floor.

While Ras Vanderloo and his crowd were at their seats, Jeff Vanderloo and the Bluejays coaching staff were trying to make a surreal situation normal.

Bluejays head coach Greg McDermott made it a point to have everything run as normal as possible pregame.

“The pregame was a little bit eerie,” Jeff Vanderloo said. “I would say during warmups, the feeling was different … we just tried to do everything the same. We went out the same time to go warm up, we warmed up the same exact way. But, once we got the game going, there was actual noise.”