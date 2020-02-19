REGIONAL BASKETBALL: Bishop Heelan and West win at home to move on in regional play

SIOUX CITY — The Bishop Heelan High School girls basketball team held 16-win West Lyon quiet Wednesday in a Class 3A-Region 1 semifinal at O'Gorman Fieldhouse.
The Crusaders limited the Wildcats to 34 points in a 44-34 win. Heelan held the Wildcats to eight in the first quarter and six in the second quarter.
The Wildcats kept the Crusaders out of chances to run in transition.
"We need to make transition baskets," Heelan coach Darron Koolstra said. "They didn't turn the ball over very much, and we couldn't go out in transition. Most of the turnovers were dead-ball turnovers, so they could set up in their half-court defense."
Foul trouble also became a concern for the Crusaders. Ella Skinner, Katelyn Stanley and Katie Cooke all got into early foul trouble, and to start the third quarter, Stanley picked up her fourth foul.
Freshman Kenley Meis stepped up and managed the Crusaders' offense well, according to Koolstra.
"Kenley filling in that role was outstanding," Koolstra said. "She managed enough to get us through that storm."
Meis scored four points in the win.
Amber Aesoph led Heelan with 14 points. The Crusaders senior hit six field goals that also included a 3-pointer.
Ella Skinner scored the majority of her 10 points in the second half. She hit a 3-pointer in the second half.
Brooklyn Meyer led the Wildcats with 16 points while Mallory Gramstad had 14.
WEST 76, NORTH 36: The Wolverines won their fifth straight game on Wednesday with a win at home over the Stars.
Andrea Vazquez led the Wolverines with 18 points. Braedyn Downs had 13 points and Gabby Wagner 12.
West led 41-16 at the half. Next up for the Wolverines is Ames at 5 p.m. Saturday at Ames High School.
"We need to study their players and what we need to do to stop (Ames)," West coach Betsy Boetger said. "We played them last year and they have some tough players."
Stars senior Kenidi Valladolid scored a team-high 11 points.
CHEROKEE 80, MOC-FLOYD VALLEY 56: Teagan Slaughter had a hot hand early on Wednesday night.
The Bravettes junior made six 3-pointers in the first half, and she scored 27 of her 29 points in the first two quarters.
"She just came out and played well," Cherokee coach Brandon Slaughter said. "She was on fire in the first half. NBA range, volleyball line, she was nailing everything."
Cherokee led 53-27 at the half.
JeMae Nichols scored 24 points and Lexi Pingel had 14.
Jazlin De Haan led MOC-Floyd Valley with 24 points.
Cherokee and Heelan meet up in the regional final Saturday with the site yet to be determined.
OKOBOJI 71, ALGONA 45: The Pioneers jumped out to a quick 6-0 lead and never looked back, pushing that margin to 20-5 at the end of the first quarter.
Magan Christopherson led Okoboji with 27 points to go along with seven rebounds and three assists; Kallyn Stumbo had a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds.