REGIONAL BASKETBALL: Bishop Heelan and West win at home to move on in regional play

SIOUX CITY — The Bishop Heelan High School girls basketball team held 16-win West Lyon quiet Wednesday in a Class 3A-Region 1 semifinal at O'Gorman Fieldhouse.

The Crusaders limited the Wildcats to 34 points in a 44-34 win. Heelan held the Wildcats to eight in the first quarter and six in the second quarter.

The Wildcats kept the Crusaders out of chances to run in transition.

"We need to make transition baskets," Heelan coach Darron Koolstra said. "They didn't turn the ball over very much, and we couldn't go out in transition. Most of the turnovers were dead-ball turnovers, so they could set up in their half-court defense."

Foul trouble also became a concern for the Crusaders. Ella Skinner, Katelyn Stanley and Katie Cooke all got into early foul trouble, and to start the third quarter, Stanley picked up her fourth foul.

Freshman Kenley Meis stepped up and managed the Crusaders' offense well, according to Koolstra.

"Kenley filling in that role was outstanding," Koolstra said. "She managed enough to get us through that storm."

Meis scored four points in the win.