Rematch between Remsen St. Mary's and Audubon in 8-man semifinal

“That was week one and now it’s the semifinals and there was a lot of time to fix things,” RSM coach Zach Arnold said. “They are going to see what worked for us and try and stop it and likewise for us.”

Arnold does admit the result does give his team a little bit of confidence going into Thursday’s game but he also said it gives Audubon a bit of confidence, too.

Mainly because the Hawks needed a late score and it was only a one-point loss for the Wheelers.

“We got the win, they got the loss but have improved,” Arnold said. “Our boys are always pretty confident. As I told them, Audubon has one loss and it is to you guys but they are going to be hungry and we have to show up and carry that confidence into the game and be tough and physical and do everything we’ve been doing and the score will take care of itself.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Since the Audubon game, RSM has only been held under 50 points once, last week’s 34-20 quarterfinal win over Fremont-Mills.

Jeremy Koenck has rushed for 1,005 yards and 13 touchdowns. Austin Jensen has 23 catches for 503 yards and 13 touchdowns and Skyler Waldschmitt has caught 25 passes for 473 yards and eight touchdowns. Damen Brownmiller has six touchdown receptions.