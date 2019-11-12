Rematch between Remsen St. Mary's and Audubon in 8-man semifinal

While the Remsen St. Mary’s High School football team has a win over Audubon already this season, the Hawks aren’t going to totally rely on that result.
That win showed that Remsen St. Mary’s turned a corner from last year’s 6-3 squad after the Hawks knocked off Audubon 26-25 with a last-second touchdown.
However, that game was all the way back during the first week of the season for the Hawks.
Remsen St. Mary’s went on to win the rest of their games and are 11-0 going into Thursday’s 8-man semifinal against Audubon at the UNI-Dome at noon.
Audubon, on the other hand, hasn’t lost a game since the defeat at the hands of the Hawks. Audubon already had a win over East Mills and then went on to beat Fremont-Mills 23-0 the next week, who RSM beat in the quarterfinals. Later, Audubon beat a ranked-Coon Rapids Bayard team and then CAM in the final week of the season.
Those wins helped Audubon grab the top seed in the 8-man RPI, technically making Remsen St. Mary’s, the No. 4 seed, the underdog going into Thursday’s semifinal even though the Hawks have a win over Audubon this season.
Arnold isn’t too concerned with the rankings, though. He’s looking for ways to end Audubon’s 10-game winning streak just like the Wheelers are looking to end the Hawks 11-game winning streak.
“That was week one and now it’s the semifinals and there was a lot of time to fix things,” RSM coach Zach Arnold said. “They are going to see what worked for us and try and stop it and likewise for us.”
Arnold does admit the result does give his team a little bit of confidence going into Thursday’s game but he also said it gives Audubon a bit of confidence, too.
Mainly because the Hawks needed a late score and it was only a one-point loss for the Wheelers.
“We got the win, they got the loss but have improved,” Arnold said. “Our boys are always pretty confident. As I told them, Audubon has one loss and it is to you guys but they are going to be hungry and we have to show up and carry that confidence into the game and be tough and physical and do everything we’ve been doing and the score will take care of itself.”
Since the Audubon game, RSM has only been held under 50 points once, last week’s 34-20 quarterfinal win over Fremont-Mills.
Jeremy Koenck has rushed for 1,005 yards and 13 touchdowns. Austin Jensen has 23 catches for 503 yards and 13 touchdowns and Skyler Waldschmitt has caught 25 passes for 473 yards and eight touchdowns. Damen Brownmiller has six touchdown receptions.
Quarterback Blaine Harpenau has passed for 1,300 yards and 26 touchdowns and he has rushed for 833 yards and 21 touchdowns.
But the talented junior missed the quarterfinal game against Fremont-Mills and part of the first-round win over East Mills.
Freshman Jaxon Bunkers has filled in admirably, passing for 74 yards and a score against East Mills. He threw for 156 yards and two touchdowns against Fremont-Mills but he did have three interceptions.
Arnold said Harpenau should be able to go for Thursday’s game against Audubon.
Audubon’s offense has been hard to stop since RSM held the Wheelers to 25 points. Audubon has only been held under 25 points two times since then, the 23-0 win over Fremont-Mills and the 19-16 win over CAM. The Wheelers scored 40 points two weeks later against CAM in last week’s quarterfinals.
Skyler Schultes has rushed for 1,583 yards and 25 touchdowns and Kaiden Smith has 11 touchdowns. Schultes has also thrown for 602 yards and eight touchdowns and Gavin Smith has thrown for 825 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also has 11 rushing touchdowns.
Ethan Klocke has 33 receptions for 592 yards and eight touchdowns.
Remsen St. Mary’s defense has four shutouts on the season and has only allowed more than 20 points three times this season with one of the times being against Audubon.
Waldschmitt leads the state with 30 tackles for losses and sacks with 16. Noah Schroeder leads the state with 135.5 tackles and 21 of those are for a loss.
“We’ve moved people around for a good fit. They have had 11 weeks to play that position now and hone in and get better and that helps a bit for us,” Arnold said. “Playing a team like Fremont-Mills that has good runners, it guides us in the right direction because they were athletic and run hard.
“It gets us in the mindset to get in the trenches and win a battle.”