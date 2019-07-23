SIOUX CITY -- State tournament trips, to be sure, have been fairly commonplace for the Remsen St. Mary’s High School baseball team.
However, in the long and storied history of the program, no Hawks team had made four straight appearances.
That all changed on Tuesday when St. Mary’s downed Kingsley-Pierson 7-1 in an Iowa Class 1A substate final at East High.
The Hawks punched their fourth consecutive ticket to Principal Park in Des Moines for the first time in school history.
Kingsley-Pierson, trying to notch its 30th win of the season, was quite generous, which didn’t help its cause. The Panthers committed four errors that led to five unearned runs and that was more than enough for St. Mary’s.
This is the 12th state tournament trip for St. Mary’s, but a groundbreaking victory nonetheless.
“That was our motivation all year, trying to get there four years in a row,” St. Mary’s co-head coach Dean Harpenau said. “I told the guys when I played in the 80s we never did this in the summer. We got there three times and I want it for you guys.
“This is a young team, no seniors, so we said ‘let’s get it done.’ They worked hard and did a great job.”
Ace Blaine Harpenau worked 4 ⅔ innings, but his father took him out after 89 pitches. Harpenau, although only a sophomore, will be pitching in his third state tournament and increased his pitching record to 14-0.
Skyler Waldschmitt finished it out, allowing two hits while striking out five. He struck out the side in the seventh, prompting a wild celebration for the Hawks.
St. Mary’s will take a 26-7 record into the state tournament, which begins next week.
Playing in front of quite possibly the biggest crowd ever to watch a baseball game at East High, St. Mary’s got all the runs it needed with two in the second inning.
Jaxon Bunkers singled, went to second on a wild pitch and scored on a single by Xavier Galles. Levi Walschmitt, who had earlier singled, came home on the first of the four K-P miscues.
St. Mary’s tacked on two in the fifth, two more in the sixth and another in the seventh.
Kingsley-Pierson used five different pitchers to try and reduce the damage, but to no avail.
Galles wound up with two hits and two RBIs as the Hawks collected 11 hits as a team.
Blaine Harpenau helped his own cause with two hits and Skyler Waldschmitt and Bunkers added two hits apiece.
Blaine Harpenau added to his state-leading total with five strikeouts, running his season total to 154.
“There’s nothing like this, we have such a great tradition at St. Mary’s and we just battle,” Blaine Harpenau said. “The process during the season, it’s not how you’re playing at the beginning, it’s about how you’re playing at the end and if you’re good enough to get down to Des Moines.”
St. Mary’s won the 1A title in 2016 when Blaine Harpenau was an eighth grader. Ironically, he went from being a batboy the year before to pitching in the state tournament the next.
“We knew we had to put pressure on them,” Dean Harpenau said. “Blaine was a little tired tonight you could tell so we took him out at 89. Hopefully we’ll get a little break and we can play on Saturday.”
Kingsley-Pierson, which ended a fantastic season at 29-5, scored its run in the sixth on an RBI single by Damon Bowman. The Panthers managed only five hits off the two St. Mary’s hurlers.