Remsen St. Mary's boys back at state for 4th straight season

The trips to the Wells Fargo Arena never get old for Remsen St. Mary's co-coach Justin Ruden.
It doesn't get old for the players, either, especially seniors Spencer Schorg, Brayden Ricke, Skyler Waldschmitt, Brady Homan, Noah Schroeder and Wesley Smart. This is the fourth straight season all four seniors will get to experience a game in the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
This time the Hawks, who are seeded third going into the Class 1A state tournament, are looking to improve on last season's third-place finish at the state tournament. RSM opens state tournament play at 2:45 p.m. on Monday against sixth-seeded West Fork.
On paper, Remsen St. Mary's looks like almost the same team as last year. The Hawks have one more win this season with 22 with basically the same exact roster since there were no seniors on last season's squad.
It's a bit deceiving, though, because the players are much different, thanks to a run to the state tournament in baseball and a trip to the UNI-Dome for football to go along with last season's state basketball tournament experience.
"I would say this team's mentality is different," said Ruden, who coaches the team with Scott Ruden. "They are seniors now, they are more mature, have grown into a leadership role and they know this is their last run. That's a big difference. No moment is too big for them. These kids have experienced more than they could've dreamed of. All of that experience prepares them for the big moments."
Schorg is the centerpiece for the 22-3 Hawks. He leads the team with 16.5 points per game and he is shooting 47.8 percent from the field. He has knocked down 55 3-pointers and is shooting 40.7 percent from behind the ar. He's also shooting 85.2 percent from the free throw line to go along with 99 rebounds, 80 assists and 52 steals.
In the district final against Siouxland Christian, Schorg scored 28 points and had six steals and four assists.
"He's been amazing. It's been a different Spencer this year," Ruden said. "He's more focused this year, especially when districts started. He's been bringing the team up as well."
While the team knows it can rely on Schorg at any moment, they don't need him to make every big play.
In the substate win over Council Bluffs St. Albert, Schorg was held to seven shots and scored nine points. Waldschmitt led the team with 18 points and was 9-of-10 from the free throw line. Ricke added 14 points and was 8-of-9 from the line.
Waldschmitt is second on the team with 10.6 points per game and Ricke is averaging 8.0 points per game. Austin Jensen leads the team with 111 rebounds, Homan has 85 rebounds and Carter Schorg is averaging 4.3 points per game, giving the Hawks plenty of options to rely on.
"Skyler and Brayden stepped up in the last game and both are very capable of that," Ruden said. "Brady and Austin have stepped into their roles and have established a presence. We have a multitude of guys. Carter had a great game in the district finals. Just need more of that."
The Hawks are without Jaxon Bunkers, who was averaging 5.4 points per game but is out with an injury. However, the Hawks do have Blaine Harpenau back and he was averaging 6.1 points per game before suffering an injury. He returned for the substate game against St. Albert.
"He's such a knowledgable player. Everything slows down in a good way when he is out there," Ruden said. "He is the quarterback, like he is in football, and can set up the plays. He can settle the team down, make the passes and he's a nice guy to have out there."
Kayden Ames leads West Fork with 14.5 points per game and Jakob Washington has 207 rebounds, 77 assists and 52 steals to go along with 12.0 points per game. Ian Latham is averaging 10 points per game.