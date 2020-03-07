Remsen St. Mary's boys back at state for 4th straight season

Schorg is the centerpiece for the 22-3 Hawks. He leads the team with 16.5 points per game and he is shooting 47.8 percent from the field. He has knocked down 55 3-pointers and is shooting 40.7 percent from behind the ar. He's also shooting 85.2 percent from the free throw line to go along with 99 rebounds, 80 assists and 52 steals.

In the district final against Siouxland Christian, Schorg scored 28 points and had six steals and four assists.

"He's been amazing. It's been a different Spencer this year," Ruden said. "He's more focused this year, especially when districts started. He's been bringing the team up as well."

While the team knows it can rely on Schorg at any moment, they don't need him to make every big play.

In the substate win over Council Bluffs St. Albert, Schorg was held to seven shots and scored nine points. Waldschmitt led the team with 18 points and was 9-of-10 from the free throw line. Ricke added 14 points and was 8-of-9 from the line.

Waldschmitt is second on the team with 10.6 points per game and Ricke is averaging 8.0 points per game. Austin Jensen leads the team with 111 rebounds, Homan has 85 rebounds and Carter Schorg is averaging 4.3 points per game, giving the Hawks plenty of options to rely on.