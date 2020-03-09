Remsen St. Mary's boys basketball team loses in final seconds again in state tournament

The Hawks were inbounding the ball near the Warhawks bench and Schorg was preparing to inbound the ball.

IHSAA official Marshall Cotton blew his whistle signaling “ready for play,” and Schorg received the ball in the far backcourt with West Fork’s Cail Weaver defending Schorg tightly.

Schorg dribbled the ball over to where the spilled water happened. Once he reached the wet spot, Schorg immediately slipped, lost control of the ball, and Weaver picked up the fumble and scored an uncontested layup.

After the play, Cotton stopped play to make sure Schorg was OK, and the other two officials -- Jeff Horst and Rick Sartorius -- signaled for the Oskaloosa Ambassadors (students from Oskaloosa assisting with on-the-floor related issues) to help clean up the last few drops on the Iowa Wolves floor.

The Hawks did take the lead with 1:14 remaining on a Schorg layup, but it felt like that play turned the momentum over to the Warhawks side, and Ruden agreed with that sentiment.