DES MOINES, Iowa | Not a bad state tournament debut for Skyler Waldschmitt.
The 6-foot Remsen St. Mary’s junior scored 14 first-half points for a squad that kept their trend in first-round games at Wells Fargo Arena alive. Scoreless in the second half, it didn’t matter, because he knew he had teammates who’d so the same.
A 58-55 victory over Clinton Prince of Peace marked the third consecutive year that Remsen St. Mary’s opened the Class 1A state tournament with a triumph. Now, Waldschmitt hopes that this team, with no seniors on the roster, can do something older teams hadn’t done in two previous years at the state meet.
Win a semifinal game.
Winners of six straight, Remsen St. Mary’s will take a 20-6 record into a semifinal that will begin at 3:45 Wednesday afternoon against Alburnett. Spencer Schorg scored 13 of her game-high 19 points in the second half to lead Coach Scott Ruden’s Hawks while Blaine Harpenau had nine points and five assists.
“This is just unbelievable,” said Waldschmitt, who grabbed a team-high seven rebounds. “We’ve been the underdog all year. We’ve learned to block that out. We just go in there and find a way to win. We just have to keep playing our game, set the tone on defense first because that will always lead to offense.”
Waldschmitt hit a pair of three-point baskets and also scored on two offensive rebounds in an entertaining first half that featured six ties and three lead changes. Ruden’s squad, which lost the lead briefly in the second half, also scored seven points off turnovers, five which came in two consecutive unfortunate possessions for Prince of Peace, a first-time state tournament entry, which incidentally, ranks 350th among 359 basketball programs in Iowa this school year with an enrollment of 41 students from grades 9 to 11.
Waldschmitt scored both baskets, including a three-point basket good for a 28-22 lead. Teammate Brayden Ricke hit a trey about a second before halftime for a 32-25 advantage and Harpenau, who scored 15 points while leading the Hawks to a 51-45 overtime win over War Eagle Conference rival South O’Brien in last Monday’s substate final at MOC-Floyd Valley High School, made a basket after an offensive rebound to begin the second half. Fouled on the play, he hit the free throw for a three-point play and a 35-25 advantage.
Prince of Peace (20-4), paced in the defeat by Kadion Larson’s 16 points and game-high three steals, staged a second-half rally, though it pulled within single digits several times in the second half. Schorg, the Hawks’ only player to play in the previous two state tournaments, responded with a pair of key three-point baskets in the third quarter, the second one good for a 48-41 lead.
Prince of Peace, which had pulled within a point twice earlier in the fourth quarter, regained the lead as Larson hit a pair of free throws for a 55-54 lead with 1:09 left. Schorg hit a pair of free throws for a 56-55 lead 24 seconds later, while Ricke added a pair of free throws with 25.2 ticks later for a 58-55 lead.
“I pride myself on (being a leader),” said Schorg. “I knew they had to rely on me keep us going. It’s an amazing feeling being a leader on this team because this team is something special. I think we’re right where we want to be because we’re just fighters. This team just knows how to win. We might be the underdogs, but all of us keep fighting. It’s amazing.”
“You can tell he has the most experience on the floor,” said Ruden. “He loves the game of basketball. He’s just a smart basketball player. He uses his body so well. He’s not that tall, but he can use his body. When this team is looking for someone, they look for him.”
Defending Class 1A state champion Grand View Christian, the team that defeated Remsen St. Mary’s in the previous two semifinals, is on the other side of the tournament bracket, facing Montezuma in the semifinal that will be played before the Hawks’ semifinal.
“Our attitude is really good,” said Ruden. “When we started this year, we didn’t have any discipline. We didn’t know when to shoot a good shot or a bad shot. We’re really playing disciplined basketball now. We’re playing like we’re seniors and we’re not. We kept our composure when (Prince of Peace) made their run when we knew we had a reason to panic. I’m proud of them. I think we’ll keep doing that.”