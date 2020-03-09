Remsen St. Mary's boys team again fall in final seconds at state tournament

DES MOINES -- The Remsen St. Mary’s High School boys basketball team is on a run of bad luck at the state tournament.
Last season, the Hawks (22-4) lost on a buzzer-beater by Alburnett’s Izic Mackey in the state semifinals on a putback.
One year later in the quarterfinals, West Fork 6-foot-5 senior Brayden Void hit a jumper in the paint off Ian Latham’s inbound pass with 3 seconds left to give the Warhawks the 55-53 win on Monday in the Class 1A state quarterfinal.
“It was set up for Kayden (Ames) and we’re supposed to roll off of (a screen), and I was the roller off the ball,” Void said. “It was the shot we practiced over and over again.”
RSM head coach Justin Ruden wasn’t quite sure what broke down for the Hawks on that final play, except Ruden thought Void traveled.
The Hawks were trying to switch everything on that play, and there was just a second of hesitation defensively on the Hawks’ part, which West Fork and Void took full advantage.
Ruden knew that if the Hawks got caught being late on a switch that West Fork would find someone open with the balance of shooters that they have.
“It kills us,” Ruden said. “It’s just like, you wonder if it’s luck sometimes. It’s hard for the boys. But, you know, great group of seniors, and we’ll give it another shot next year.”
“There’s just no words to describe how we’re feeling,” Hawks senior Spencer Schorg said. “We’ve all put in so much work and I’m just so proud I can call myself a part of this St. Mary’s team.”
The Hawks did have one last chance at a miracle win.
Hawks co-coach Scott Ruden called timeout with six-tenths of a second left. Sure, it was a long shot, but Remsen had to try something to avoid the upset.
Ruden called two more subsequent timeouts to try to set up other plays, but in the end, the Warhawks were the ones who ended the Hawks season.
“We didn’t have anything roll our way,” Ruden said. “Out-of-bounds balls seemed to go to them, loose balls … they played great. They played solid basketball and played solid pressure defense against us.”
That wasn’t the only play with a hint of bad luck with it in the fourth quarter.
With 3 minutes, 32 seconds left in the game, Ruden called a 30-second timeout with the game tied at 48-48.
During the timeout, there was some water spilled in the West Fork huddle, and it created some wet spots right in front of the visitor’s bench.
Some of the reserves did their best to wipe away the spilled water, and even leading up to when play was resumed, there were a couple of Warhawks guys on the bench still wiping the floor with some towels.
The Hawks were inbounding the ball near the Warhawks bench and Schorg was preparing to inbound the ball.
IHSAA official Marshall Cotton blew his whistle signaling “ready for play,” and Schorg received the ball in the far backcourt with West Fork’s Cail Weaver defending Schorg tightly.
Schorg dribbled the ball over to where the spilled water happened. Once he reached the wet spot, Schorg immediately slipped, lost control of the ball, and Weaver picked up the fumble and scored an uncontested layup.
After the play, Cotton stopped play to make sure Schorg was OK, and the other two officials -- Jeff Horst and Rick Sartorius -- signaled for the Oskaloosa Ambassadors (students from Oskaloosa assisting with on-the-floor related issues) to help clean up the last few drops on the Iowa Wolves floor.
The Hawks did take the lead with 1:14 remaining on a Schorg layup, but it felt like that play turned the momentum over to the Warhawks side, and Ruden agreed with that sentiment.
“That’s really a critical point in the game,” Ruden said. “Spencer took off and slipped, and you know things aren’t going your way. That’s two big points right now. I saw what happened, but I didn’t know if there was anything they could do about it. I should have asked the officials, but I doubt there was anything they could do about it. It was just a really bad break.
“The team dropped their head a little bit when that happened,” Ruden added. “We were counting on coming back there and making another run. One of these years we’ll get lucky.”
Even though that play happened at an inopportune time, the Hawks led by as many as 10 points in the third quarter.
Remsen St. Mary’s scored seven points in a span of 1:47. Blaine Harpenau hit a 3-pointer, then with 4:04 left, Brayden Ricke converted on a four-point play. He made a shot in the corner while being fouled by Latham, and Ricke put the Hawks up 41-31.
West Fork, however, closed out the last 4:03 by totally erasing that lead. Ames and Weaver each had three points in that 10-0 run to set up the fourth quarter.
“They just had really good playmakers,” Schorg said. “We knew we had a big task … we had to help everywhere. They hit some shots when we couldn’t. That’s how the cookie crumbles sometimes.”
Schorg ends his Hawks career with a 19-point game. He was 9-for-16 from the floor.
“Just being able to lead this team the last two years, I’m just really grateful,” Schorg said. “It’s just really great we can come out with as this small of a school and compete four years in a row.”