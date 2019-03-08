DES MOINES | A younger Remsen St. Mary’s boys basketball team made an accomplishment which more experienced teams hadn’t reached in the previous two years at the Class 1A state tournament.
Spencer Schorg hit a pair of free throws with 19 seconds left as the Hawks edged Montezuma 50-49 in the third-place game Thursday morning at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. A junior and the only player on Scott Ruden’s squad who experienced action on the squads that took fourth place, Schorg scored 14 points.
Blaine Harpenau added his second consecutive 13-point outing at Wells Fargo for Remsen St. Mary’s, which again, turned in a solid defensive outing. Despite trailing 32-30 at halftime, Montezuma shot 55 percent, but just 28.6 percent in the game’s final two quarters.
Remsen St. Mary’s, which finished the season with a 21-7 record, shot 50 percent in the first half, but lost an 18-7 lead as Montezuma (22-3) outscored the fourth-place team from the War Eagle Conference 23-14 in the second quarter.
The second half featured four ties and five lead changes. Fourth-seeded Montezuma, a program which last made the state tournament in 1990, took a 37-34 lead as Brayden Arendt made one of two free throws with 3:13 left in the third quarter, but three ties and two lead changes later, Schorg hit a pair of free throws to snap a 48-48 tie.
Fouled by Schorg with one second left, Cole Watts hit a free throw and then, Ruden called a time out. Watts missed the second free throw and 6-2 freshman Austin Jensen grabbed a defensive board that clinched the victory.
Jensen had six rebounds and a blocked shot for a defense that finished the season yielding opponents to 44.6 points per game and 39.8 percent shooting. Jensen and his seven teammates who also played the game will all return next season for yet another possible return to Des Moines.
Trey Shearer scored 23 points to lead Montezuma.