REMSEN, Iowa - Remsen St. Mary's scored in every inning but the first and pitcher Blaine Harpenau won for the 13th time this season as the Hawks collected a 10-0 run rule win over Woodbury Central in a Class 1A District baseball final Saturday.
Harpenau gave up just one hit, a double off the left field fence by Wildcat catcher Max McGill. By that time, St. Mary's had a 5-0 lead and was able to finish off the win with a five-run fifth inning. Harpenau struck out six and walked one.
Brayden Ricke got the Hawks their first run of the game, scoring on an inside the park home run in the second inning. After the next two batters were retired in the second, Levi Waldschmitt hit a double and scored on Jeremy Koenick's double to left field. Xavier Galles hit a single to add a third St. Mary's hit of the frame and a misplay on the hit allowed Koenick to score and gave the Hawks a 3-0 lead.
Ricke and Koenick both picked up another RBI in the fifth inning and Spencer Schorg had a two-run single to help close out the game.
The Hawks (25-7) will take on either Kingsley-Pierson in the substate final game at Sioux City East Tuesday and a win would give the Hawks their fourth straight trip to state. The Panthers and Eagles district final had not been decided at press time.
Woodbury Central ends its season with a 21-14 record.