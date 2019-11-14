Remsen St. Mary's defense unable to contain Audubon's Skyler Schultes in 8-man semifinal

RSM senior linebacker Noah Schroeder thought the team was able to slow down Audubon’s ground game at times but there were too many times that the Wheelers were able to break open a big run.

“There were a few times that we weren’t lined up like we were supposed to be. I take the blame on that one,” Schroeder said. “They were able to get outside on us on some of them and they had some key blocks and pushed the ball upfield. We had them stopped for the most part. There were big runs that they had which hurt a lot.”

The Hawks offense was able to move the ball well in the first half and even took the lead, 22-20, at one point before Audubon went into halftime up 26-22.

But RSM only managed six points in the second half, getting outscored 17-6 after halftime.

RSM was held 122 yards rushing and Blaine Harpenau was limited to 19-of-32 passing for 161 yards. He threw two interceptions.

The Hawks also didn’t have Skyler Waldschmitt, one of the team’s leading receivers, play on offense because of an ankle injury. He was limited to defense-only.