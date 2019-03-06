DES MOINES | Considering the three state tournament semifinal losses his team has suffered the last three years, this one hurt Scott Ruden the most.
Ruden’s Remsen St. Mary’s boys basketball squad had gone 14 minutes without a field goal connection at one point of Wednesday afternoon’s Class 1A contest against state tournament-newcomer Alburnett and trailed 27-17 three minutes into the third quarter. However, defense enabled the War Eagle Conference’s fourth-place team to stay within range along with Blaine Harpenau’s three-point shooting.
During a game that featured four ties and nine lead changes, Harpenau’s trey with 18.1 seconds remaining in the game forced a 37-37 tie. However, with 1.3 ticks left, 6-foot-5 senior Izic Mackey hit an offensive rebound basket after a Jordan Balderston miss that gave seventh-seeded Alburnett a 39-37 victory at Wells Fargo Arena.
“We had a tied game after we battled from ten down,” said Ruden. “The kids worked their butts off to get there. We were happy. We thought we had a shot and then (Balderston) misses and the rebound goes back in.
“They’re a good team with the big kid in the middle and they have a good guard who drives (Austin Huber) and they have a shooter (Hunter Caves) and I thought we did a good job on the shooter, holding him down. Still, I think our kids grew dramatically today.”
Mackey supplied 19 points, five rebounds and two blocked shots for seventh-seeded Alburnett, which will take a 20-5 record into Friday’s 2:10 p.m. 1A final against No. 1-seeded and two-time defending champion Grand View Christian (25-1), the program that had defeated the Hawks in the two previous semifinals.
Remsen St. Mary’s (20-7) now has its goal set to accomplish something it has never done, win the consolation game to take third place. Harpenau scored 13 points and Brayden Ricke added 11 for the Hawks, who will face fourth-seeded Montezuma (22-2) at 10:40 Thursday morning.
“We just stuck in there and we knew that if we get it down to four by the end of the third quarter, we’d be in there and have a chance to win,” said Spencer Schorg, who was held to eight points (eight less than his 16.2 average) by a defense that limited his team to 37.1 percent shooting.
“Unfortunately, we didn’t play our best basketball in the first half. Credit (Alburnett), they played good defense, they shut me down and they shut the rest of our team down.”
Sixth-seeded Remsen St. Mary’s had allowed 9 of 15 Alburnett first-half shooting. However, the Hawks, which entered the game limiting opponents to 39.5 percent shooting and an average of 44.7 points per game, forced Coach Jeff Christopherson’s Pirates to cold 5 of 17 shooting the rest of the way.
Ricke’s three-point basket with 4:51 remaining in the game gave the Hawks a 29-28 lead, their first advantage since Ricke’s shot good for a 13-12 lead with 42.9 ticks remaining in the opening quarter. The lead changed hands three times in the game’s next 2 ½ minutes until Caves’ basket good for a 34-31 lead with 1:33 left.
Remsen St. Mary’s pulled within 35-34 on Harpenau’s three with 35.2 seconds left, only to see Mackey hit a pair of free throws two ticks later. Harpenau, who had never played at Wells Fargo, but was the starting pitcher at nearby Principal Park the last two summers in 1A state baseball tournament games against North Linn, buried his 12th three of the season.
Alburnett, which got a game-winning basket from Huber with 12 seconds left in Monday’s 55-54 thriller over Twin Lakes Conference champion Sioux Central, the No. 2 seed, pulled another play out of the hat to stun yet another Northwest Iowa squad. It came from Mackey, who had entered the semifinal averaging 15.2 points and 12.0 rebounds in the previous five postseason games.
“We drew up a play,” said Mackey. “We were going for a nice layup by Caves, but unfortunately, it didn’t go. I knew I had to crash the boards hard. I read the ball as it came off the rim. I jumped as high as I could with all of my legs. I made sure it was going in.”