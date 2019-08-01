Remsen St. Mary's player Damen Brownmiller (24) collides with Alburnett’s Reed Stallman (4) as he tries to return to first base before turning back for second during their state semifinal game at Principal Park in Des Moines, Thursday.
Remsen St. Mary's player Spencer Schorg (10) tags out Alburnett's Grant Soukup (30) as he slides into third base during their state semifinal game at Principal Park in Des Moines, Thursday.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
Remsen St. Mary's player Jaxon Bunkers (13) stands on home plate as Alburnett's Austin Huber (15) scores the winning run to end the state semifinal game at Principal Park in Des Moines, Thursday.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
Remsen St. Mary's player Damen Brownmiller (24) collides with Alburnett’s Reed Stallman (4) as he tries to return to first base before turning back for second during their state semifinal game at Principal Park in Des Moines, Thursday.
DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Alburnett High School baseball team handed Remsen St. Mary’s another heartbreak on Thursday.
Five months after the Pirates sank a buzzer-beater at the state basketball tournament to end the Hawks' season, Alburnett sophomore Shane Neighbor laid down a game-winning suicide squeeze bunt that scored Austin Huber in the seventh inning. The Pirates ended another Hawks’ season with a 4-3 win in the second Class 1A semifinal held at Principal Park in Des Moines.
Neighbor had just one sacrifice recorded on the season, and Remsen St. Mary’s co-coach Dean Harpenau admitted he should have called for pitch-out in that situation.
“I should’ve called a pitch-out,” Harpenau said. “We talked about it. That’s partially my fault. That’s part inexperience as well, and having an inexperienced group. (Huber) didn’t leave early and we thought Skylar (Waldschmitt) saw him (from the pitcher’s mound), and we train our guys to throw it up and away.”
Remsen St. Mary's player Spencer Schorg (10) awaits a catch as Alburnett’s Nolan Ossman (10) slides into second base during their state semifinal game at Principal Park in Des Moines, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019.
Remsen St. Mary's player Damen Brownmiller (24) collides with Alburnett’s Reed Stallman (4) as he tries to return to first base before turning back for second during their state semifinal game at Principal Park in Des Moines, Thursday.
Remsen St. Mary's player Spencer Schorg (10) reaches down to tag out Alburnett’s Nolan Ossman (10) as he slides into second base during their state semifinal game at Principal Park in Des Moines, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019.
Remsen St. Mary's Levi Waldschmitt, left, and Jaxon Bunkers, celebrate their runs against Kingsley-Pierson during a high school baseball game in Sioux City, Iowa on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Remsen St. Mary's Levi Waldschmitt, left, and Jaxon Bunkers, celebrate their runs against Kingsley-Pierson during a high school baseball game in Sioux City, Iowa on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Remsen St. Mary's Carter Schorg is late as Kingsley-Pierson's Damon Schmid gets on third base during a high school baseball game in Sioux City, Iowa on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Kingsley-Pierson's Malakie Christopherson picks up a fly ball during a high school baseball game against Remsen St. Mary's in Sioux City, Iowa on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Before the fifth inning, Schorg asked Koenck in the dugout to be a spark plug once again.
In the fifth inning, Koenck started the rally with a second hit-by-pitch from Pirates pitcher Keaton Parker. Xavier Galles then laid down a sacrifice bunt down the third-base line that moved Koenck to second base.
Schorg broke the ice with a line drive to centerfield that allowed Koenck to score.
“I just believed in myself, and said that I could get the job done,” Schorg said. “I barely got it past the pitcher, and I got the job done. I think it was more Jeremy’s at-bat (that broke the ice). The lead-off batter scores 70% of the time. Xavier’s bunt was huge to get him in scoring position.”
Blaine Harpenau then drove in Schorg scored with a single to centerfield. Waldschmitt put the cherry on top of the three-run rally with an RBI single to right field.
“When we were up 3-0, I thought we had it in the bag,” Schorg said.
Blaine Harpenau needed 21 pitches to get through the fifth inning, as he also allowed two additional hits that set up the rally.
That quieted down the Hawks’ dugout and defense, as they thought Blaine Harpenau would have just as little trouble as he had throughout the War Eagle Conference season.
Harpenau didn’t feel any jitters or nerves going into the game. Thursday’s game wasn’t his first time stepping onto the mound at the state tournament.
He pitched at Principal Park as an eighth-grader. He pitched on the downtown Des Moines mound earlier this week.
Harpenau didn’t feel the pressure, but the Hawks sophomore admitted that he didn’t have the command like he has had throughout the season.
Entering the day, Harpenau had just 11 walks this season. Alburnett drew four walks on Thursday.
“It was tough, I didn’t have my command that I normally had,” Blaine Harpenau said. “I just had to keep working and keep getting the ball across the plate. I was just wild. I walk way more guys than I normally do, but that happens.”
Blaine Harpenau ends his sophomore season being charged with all four runs, and each one was earned. He also allowed seven hits and had three strikeouts.
Dean Harpenau hopes this loss -- and the one in basketball, too -- leaves the Hawks hungry. With all 26 Remsen St. Mary’s players returning, there’s plenty of promise for the team.
“You have to play at a high level,” Harpenau said. “That’s really going to motivate them. They’re winners, and they’re all going to work hard.”