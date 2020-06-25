Remsen St. Mary's baseball picks up big win at West Sioux

“It’s always a big game with them. We knew both teams are going to bring their ‘A’ games so we’re both ready to play each other every time.”

Waldschmitt, by the way, also started the rally in the sixth, coaxing a walk from Salker.

“I think the valuable lesson we learned here today is that our pitchers have to keep their counts down,” West Sioux Coach Brian Engelman said. “Seth threw a good game but he had to come out. He was strong at the end and wanted to stay but those are the rules and he had to come out.

“Maybe he’ll pitch smarter, maybe the 0-2 pitches will get a little closer to make sure they hit the ball somewhere. We just pitched around them too much when we had counts in our favor and they’re smart enough to lay off them. You need to attack them with two strikes, we’ll learn from it.”

Bunkers was effective, although he allowed eight hits in five innings. West Sioux got two more singles off Waldschmitt in the bottom of the seventh and if not for a terrific play by shortstop Blaine Harpenau, could have trimmed the margin.

Harpenau lunged to his right to snare a screaming line drive off the bat of Salker, then flipped to second to complete a game-ending double play.