Remsen St. Mary's defense makes statement in state title win

The Hawks had to come back from 20 points down to Audubon in the quarterfinals, scoring 35 unanswered points to move on.

Then RSM was down by 24 in the third quarter to Montezuma last week before scoring 72 points from that point on to score a record 108 to move on to the title game.

Thursday's title game had little drama.

“We knew this week it had to be pedal to the medal and that’s what we did,” said RSM junior linebacker/running back Levi Waldschmitt, who ran for a 2-yard score and had five tackles. “We knew we could put points on the board, so our defense had to step up and that’s what we did, we shut them out.

“Knowing that we finished out winning. It’s a great feeling to get that last game.”

It was the first shutout in the 8-man title game since 2011 when Fremont-Mills beat Murray 81-0.

Last week’s win over Montezuma was the first time Remsen St. Mary’s allowed more than 30 points in a game. This week, the Hawks returned to the form it showed for all of one week this season.