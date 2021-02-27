Remsen St. Mary's earns trip to Class 1A state tournament with win over Gehlen Catholic

“Gehlen has a great team and we just wanted to make sure we were in their shorts and made them work for everything they had to do,” Ruden said. “The boys bought into the plan of getting up on them and playing them tight. We did a lot of denying the ball and it really worked out for us.”

So stern was the St. Mary’s defense, Gehlen didn’t have a player reach double figures. That includes its two outstanding guards, Carter DeRocher and Keaton Bonderson, each averaging just under 21 points per game.

“Once we got that lead, all the guys’ confidence just shot up,” St. Mary’s senior guard Blaine Harpenau said. “It’s huge to get a lead like that, especially against a team that’s not as experienced in these types of games. We just kept battling and piling on top. I told our guys, we can’t just get complacent, we have to keep pushing and adding on.”

It wasn’t as if St. Mary’s was lighting up the scoreboard, either. The Hawks scored seven, seven and 10 in the final three quarters.

But that’s just how they operate and you could tell that the fact that St. Mary’s was playing in its fifth straight substate championship played a major role.