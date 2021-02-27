Remsen St. Mary's earns trip to Class 1A state tournament with win over Gehlen Catholic

Le MARS, Iowa — In what is becoming an annual rite of passage, Remsen St. Mary’s is heading to the Iowa boys state basketball tournament.
The 10th-ranked Hawks had to avenge a couple of regular-season losses to War Eagle Conference rival Le Mars Gehlen Catholic, but did so with a 41-33 Class 1A substate final win Saturday at Le Mars Community High School.
St. Mary’s (22-3) qualified for its fifth consecutive state tournament, snapping a 16-game Gehlen win streak with a magnificent defensive performance.
“When we started this season I knew we were going to be good and competitive, but I knew we were young and didn’t have a ton of experience,” St. Mary’s co-head coach Scott Ruden said. “But they just got better and better every day in practice. We lost to them in overtime (Jan. 26) and kind of thought we gave that one up and the boys remembered that. Defense wins championships and we’re playing real good defense right now.”
St. Mary’s got off to a fast start, making 7 of its first 10 shots, and once it got the lead, clamped on the defensive pressure.
That seemed to hamper a young, but talented Gehlen squad, which suffered through a poor shooting night.
The No. 4 Jays, who had won 16 in a row since suffering their only other loss, had to score the last five points of the first quarter but still trailed 17-12. Then, they were held in single digits for each of the final three stanzas.
“Gehlen has a great team and we just wanted to make sure we were in their shorts and made them work for everything they had to do,” Ruden said. “The boys bought into the plan of getting up on them and playing them tight. We did a lot of denying the ball and it really worked out for us.”
So stern was the St. Mary’s defense, Gehlen didn’t have a player reach double figures. That includes its two outstanding guards, Carter DeRocher and Keaton Bonderson, each averaging just under 21 points per game.
“Once we got that lead, all the guys’ confidence just shot up,” St. Mary’s senior guard Blaine Harpenau said. “It’s huge to get a lead like that, especially against a team that’s not as experienced in these types of games. We just kept battling and piling on top. I told our guys, we can’t just get complacent, we have to keep pushing and adding on.”
It wasn’t as if St. Mary’s was lighting up the scoreboard, either. The Hawks scored seven, seven and 10 in the final three quarters.
But that’s just how they operate and you could tell that the fact that St. Mary’s was playing in its fifth straight substate championship played a major role.
“We’ve been in these moments in every sport almost every year, so we knew we would be able to stay calm,” Harpenau said. “We were able to push through it and that’s how we came out on top.”
St. Mary’s won the eight-player state football championship last fall and is also a perennial state baseball qualifier.
The Hawks opened up a 24-13 lead midway through the second quarter and once again it took Gehlen scoring the last five points to pull within six at intermission.
It was still a six-point cushion with two minutes left in the third, then Gehlen didn’t score the rest of that quarter and six more minutes into the fourth. The closest the Jays came the rest of the wau was six points.
St. Mary’s junior Carter Schorg turned out to be the game’s leading scorer with 10 points. Harpenau added nine points and six rebounds and Austin Jensen eight points and seven boards.
Bonderson and Keaton Logan scored nine points each for Gehlen, which closed at 23-2. The Jays made just 12 of 40 shots, or 30 percent.
However, Gehlen Catholic has just one senior on its roster, so expect the Jays to make another long run next season.
St. Mary’s returns to Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, where it lost a first-round game to West Fork on a last-second shot last season.
“We love going to Des Moines,” Ruden said. “It’s just as exciting this time as it was the first time.”
