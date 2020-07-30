Remsen St. Mary's falls short in semifinals again, losing in extra innings to Mason City Newman

DES MOINES -- Remsen St. Mary’s High School junior Blaine Harpenau was on his A-game today.
So was Mason City Newman’s Sam Kratz.
The Knights, winners of the last three Class 1A state baseball championships, got the runs they needed Thursday in a pitcher’s duel, and will vie for a fourth straight title with a 2-0 win over the Hawks.
It is the second straight season the Hawks have lost in the state semifinals.
“It seems like every year, it’s a tough one,” Harpenau said. “We get down here and we never quite get through. It’d be different if we get down here and get blown out. It’s not like we don’t belong. We haven’t been able to push through. We’ve been close. That’s the way life is.”
The Knights didn’t score until the ninth inning. Knights clean-up hitter Nash Holmgaard hit a bloop single into shallow center field that broke the ice for either team.
Kratz later scored on a wild pitch from relief pitcher Skyler Waldschmitt.
Harpenau had to quit pitching in the eighth inning due to the Iowa High School Athletic Association’s rule of a 110-pitch limit per game. Harpenau actually threw 111, as Tim Castle took Harpenau deep in the count before striking out.
Harpenau recorded 15 strikeouts in the loss, giving him 108 strikeouts during the condensed season.
“Someone’s going to get a great player someday,” Hawks coach Dean Harpenau said. “He went toe-to-toe with one of the top teams in the state. This guy can pitch. We throw him against all the top teams.”
He had two strikeouts in an inning four times during the game, and in the fifth inning, he recorded three strikeouts when he needed it the most.
Tim Castle hit a two-out double in the fifth inning, and it was one of the few times Newman had runners in scoring position.
Blaine Harpenau hunkered down and got Knights No. 9 hitter Jack Manzio to strike out.
Blaine Harpenau wanted to go deeper, and if there weren’t a rule, the Hawks junior said he could’ve pitched 12 innings, if needed.
It’s the first time all summer that Blaine Harpenau needed to go the distance. He’s thrown 56 innings this summer in the shortened season.
Last summer, Blaine Harpenau threw 91 1/3 innings, most in the state.
Blaine Harpenau knew he had the stamina to pitch as far as the game would take him.
“I felt great on the mound,” Blaine Harpenau said. “I commanded all my pitches. It just gave me confidence to throw whatever I wanted. It’s amazing to have the confidence to put it past them.”
Newman coach Alex Bohl knew it was going to be a battle against Harpenau. He thought the difference in the game was getting Harpenau to the 110-pitch limit, and the Hawks had to turn to Waldschmitt.
“Blaine is a different animal,” Bohl said. “He proved how dominant he is today. He’s one of the best arms in the state. If we could find a way to keep it even and get him out of the game, we had a chance. That was one of the toughest shutouts Sam Kratz has ever thrown.”
When Waldschmitt came in, he struck out Manzio then forced freshman Doug Taylor -- who got the win on the mound in the ninth -- to ground out to head to the ninth.
Waldschmitt threw 33 pitches, and he’s one of six seniors leaving the program due to graduation.
“We put in so much work, and we were hoping this was going to be the year,” Waldschmitt said. “We had one goal in mind, and that was to win it all and we didn’t get it done.”
Offense had its chances
The Hawks left 10 men on base in the loss. There were chances for the Hawks to score, but they never came.
Their last best chance was in the seventh inning.
Carter Schorg led off the inning with a walk, and shortly advanced to second on a wild pitch.
Schorg then stole third base, even though he nearly got picked off doing it.
Kratz got Levi Waldschmitt to strike out, but even with one out, Dean Harpenau wanted to roll the dice. He called for a squeeze play with two strikes.
Spencer Schorg was at the plate, and as Carter Schorg came running down the baseline, his brother laid down a bunt.
It rolled fair for a few feet, but about 40 feet from the plate, the ball veered foul. Since it was a bunt attempt, Spencer Schorg was charged with a strikeout for bunting a ball foul with two strikes.
“I went out on a limb with two strikes, but we’re trying to win the game,” Dean Harpenau said. “They threw a fastball with two strikes, but we just didn’t get the ball fair.”
It was the second failed squeeze attempt of the afternoon with the other one failing in the first inning.
The Hawks also had the bases loaded in the fourth inning.
Blaine Harpenau started the two-out rally with a double. Then, Skyler Waldschmitt was hit by a pitch.
With Jaxon Bunkers up, he hit a groundball to Taylor, the then-Knights shortstop. With the force play on, Taylor wanted to tag out Alex Schroeder, who served as Harpenau’s courtesy runner.
Schroeder escaped Taylor’s tag attempt and was called safe at third.
Xavier Galles had a chance to break open the game but Kratz got him looking on a strikeout.
RSM then had an ample chance to score in the fifth.
Spencer Schorg led off the inning with getting hit in the head by a pitch. He was checked out by trainers, but he stayed in the game.
Spencer Schorg wound up on third base thanks to a Blaine Harpenau sacrifice bunt and Skyler Waldschmitt single.
However, Kratz forced Bunkers to ground into a 6-4-3 double play to escape further damage.
“It just wasn’t meant to be today,” Dean Harpenau said. “Their pitchers were dominating. You had to try to get a run any way you can. We were scratching and clawing any way that we could.”
