Remsen St. Mary's falls short in semifinals again, losing in extra innings

Newman coach Alex Bohl knew it was going to be a battle against Harpenau. He thought the difference in the game was getting Harpenau to the 110-pitch limit, and the Hawks had to turn to Waldschmitt.

“Blaine is a different animal,” Bohl said. “He proved how dominant he is today. He’s one of the best arms in the state. If we could find a way to keep it even and get him out of the game, we had a chance. That was one of the toughest shutouts Sam Kratz has ever thrown.”

When Waldschmitt came in, he struck out Manzio then forced freshman Doug Taylor -- who got the win on the mound in the ninth -- to ground out to head to the ninth.

Waldschmitt threw 33 pitches, and he’s one of six seniors leaving the program due to graduation.

“We put in so much work, and we were hoping this was going to be the year,” Waldschmitt said. “We had one goal in mind, and that was to win it all and we didn’t get it done.”

Offense had its chances

The Hawks left 10 men on base in the loss. There were chances for the Hawks to score, but they never came.

Their last best chance was in the seventh inning.