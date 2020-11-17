Remsen St. Mary's has rematch vs. Fremont-Mills in 8-man state football finals

The Knights have a different quarterback, though. Jake Malcom has passed for 901 yards and 14 touchdowns. He's completed 56.1 percent of his passes with five interceptions. He's also rushed for 399 yards and nine touchdowns.

"They are a pretty heavy run team and they are going to throw off play-action with one-on-one coverage and they like to get downhill with their linemen," Osterman said. "(Jake Malcolm) is really fast, really quick and he does have a really good arm. He's just an added dimension to go with his brother. It makes it really difficult to fit and prep correctly."

The Hawks' defense has been stout against the run this season. They held Audubon to only 99 yards rushing and 3.2 yards per carry in the quarterfinal victory.

Senior Xavier Galles has 52.5 tackles and 13 for a loss. Junior Wesley Galles has nine tackles for a loss. Senior Levi Waldschmitt has a team-high 64.5 tackles with eight for a loss and sophomore Jaxon Bunkers has 61 tackles, seven for a loss. Senior Jeremy Koenck has 57 tackles.