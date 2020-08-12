Remsen St. Mary's junior Blaine Harpenau leads all-state baseball selections

This season, Patino led the Black Raiders with a .397 average and 31 hits. He also had 12 doubles and two home runs. Patino hit at the top of the lineup between the top two spots so he could get as many at-bats as possible.

“He’s considered a cage rat. Anytime that he can find a place to hit, he’s hitting,” East coach Kevin Dicus said. “I think (getting all-state) exemplifies the work that he has put into getting better the last five years. Each year you could see the level of knowledge increasing.”

Patino will play for Iowa Western this upcoming academic year.

Class 3A

Bishop Heelan seniors Jared Sitzmann and Brant Hogue made it on the first team. Sitzmann was selected as a shortstop while Hogue got a utility spot.

Sitzmann led the Missouri River Conference with a .508 average. Out of his 30 hits, 11 of them were for extra bases.

Hogue played in his first sport since sitting out most of the school year with a back injury. He hit .388 and on the mound, Hogue had the MRAC’s lowest ERA (0.33).

The Sergeant Bluff-Luton Warriors had two players — seniors Daniel Wright (pitcher) and Deric Fitzgerald (utility) — on the second team.