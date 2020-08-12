Remsen St. Mary's junior Blaine Harpenau leads all-state baseball selections

Blaine Harpenau added another accolade to his impressive Iowa high school baseball resume this week.
Harpenau, a Remsen St. Mary’s High School junior, was named on Monday as the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association Class 1A team captain after leading the state in strikeouts in 2020.
Harpenau led the state in strikeouts with 108 through 56 innings, and he got over the century mark in a semifinal loss to Mason City Newman with 11 strikeouts. He also recorded a 0.12 ERA, as he allowed one earned run all summer.
Harpenau was also named Journal baseball player of the year.
“We throw him against all the top teams,” RSM coach Dean Harpenau said. “Someone’s going to get a great player someday. He’s done a great job, and he’s gone toe-to-toe with all the top teams in the state.”
Harpenau was one of eight Siouxland baseball players to be named to the first-team all-state, and there were 26 total on the IHSBCA list from Class 1A to Class 4A.
Class 4A
East senior Alec Patino was the only area player to make the 4A teams, and the Black Raiders catcher made it onto the first team.
Patino is a left-handed hitter, which served him well all five years with the East baseball varsity squad.
This season, Patino led the Black Raiders with a .397 average and 31 hits. He also had 12 doubles and two home runs. Patino hit at the top of the lineup between the top two spots so he could get as many at-bats as possible.
“He’s considered a cage rat. Anytime that he can find a place to hit, he’s hitting,” East coach Kevin Dicus said. “I think (getting all-state) exemplifies the work that he has put into getting better the last five years. Each year you could see the level of knowledge increasing.”
Patino will play for Iowa Western this upcoming academic year.
Class 3A
Bishop Heelan seniors Jared Sitzmann and Brant Hogue made it on the first team. Sitzmann was selected as a shortstop while Hogue got a utility spot.
Sitzmann led the Missouri River Conference with a .508 average. Out of his 30 hits, 11 of them were for extra bases.
Hogue played in his first sport since sitting out most of the school year with a back injury. He hit .388 and on the mound, Hogue had the MRAC’s lowest ERA (0.33).
The Sergeant Bluff-Luton Warriors had two players — seniors Daniel Wright (pitcher) and Deric Fitzgerald (utility) — on the second team.
Wright had the third-lowest ERA in the conference at 0.95. The University of Wisconsin football freshman led the league with 54 strikeouts.
Fitzgerald hit. 468, the third-highest in the MRAC. He led all metro hitters with 26 RBIs.
Heelan’s Max Venne made it as a second-team outfielder. Venne hit .480, second-best in the conference this summer.
SB-L’s catcher, Spencer Kleene, made it as a third-teamer. Kleene caught three base runners stealing while hitting .338.
The MOC-Floyd Valley baseball team had two players recognized on the third team. Junior Colton Korver made it as a pitcher and senior Adam De Boer as a utility.
Korver was 6-1 with a 0.32 ERA.
De Boer recorded a 3-1 record with a 0.66 ERA, and at the plate, the Northwestern men’s soccer signee led the Dutchmen with a .388 average.
Class 2A
Two players from the area made the first team: West Sioux senior second baseman Bryce Coppock and West Lyon senior catcher Gavin Lorenzen.
Coppock’s lone year with the Falcons concluded by leading them in hitting with a .510 average. His on-base percentage was .600.
Lorenzen caught five people stealing. At the plate, Lorenzen hit .370 with 11 RBIs and four triples.
Lorenzen had four other teammates who earned all-state nods.
On the second team, Jalyn Gramstad (pitcher) and Jackson Kramer (OF) made the cut.
Gramstad was 6-1 with 1.44 ERA. Kramer led the team with a .455 average.
Logan Meyer and Josh Van Beek were named to the third team. Meyer hit .407 with three home runs and 22 RBIs and Van Been batted .354 with 21 RBIs.
Class 1A
Harpenau had company on the first team, as his battery mate, Skyler Waldschmitt, joined him.
Waldschmitt led the team with a .364 average.
Kingsley-Pierson’s Damon Schmid also made the first team. Schmid had three saves with a 1.84 ERA while hitting .527.
K-P sophomore Malakie Christophersen earned a second-team outfield spot, as he hit .485 with 16 RBIs.
RSM freshman Jaxon Bunkers made the second team, as he was 6-2 with a 1.35 ERA.
Hinton junior Tate Linton made it as a third baseman. Linton led Hinton at .511 with 22 RBIs.
Trey Jungers was one of three Newell-Fonda players to get all-state. Jungers was on the second team, and he hit .362 with 17 RBIs.
Hunter Christensen and Hogan Henrich were the other two Mustangs. Henrich won six games for the Mustangs and Christensen stole 19 bases.
Woodbury Central freshman Kaleb Bleil made it as a third-team utility. Bleil batted .500 with 29 runs scored.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!