Remsen St. Mary's makes fifth straight trip to state baseball tournament

Remsen St. Mary's have become a familiar sight at the Class 1A state baseball tournament.
It's the fifth straight season the Hawks are making the trip to Principal Park and they aren't a one-and-done team. In 2016, Remsen St. Mary's won the state title and last season the Hawks made it to the semifinals.
Remsen St. Mary's goes into the state tournament as the No. 2 seed, which is what they've been ranked all season since the Hawks (19-0) returned basically their whole lineup.
And while head coach Dean Harpenau feels his team can compete for a state title this season, as did every team coming into the 1A tournament.
The eight state qualifiers in 1A had a combined 154-13 record for a .922 winning percentage. Six of the eight teams have won state championships. Mason City Newman Catholic, last year's defending champions, is one of the eight teams and is seeded sixth, the lowest the team has been seeded in its last 15 trips to state. They've been the top-seeded team 11 times.
This season the top-seeded team was Martensdale-St. Mary's but the quality of the 1A state tournament was on display in the first game when eighth-seeded Kingsley-Pierson knocked off the Blue Devils on Friday.
"It is one of the toughest (1A) fields ever," Harpenau said. "If (winning the state tournament) happened, it would be a great feat just because it is such a great field. We definitely gotta play clean and get key hits and all of those factors. Pitching wise, we have Blaine (Harpenau) going and that helps us but we still have to play clean because weird things happen.
"I am happy to see Kingsley-Pierson make it there as well and good luck to the Panthers."
The Hawks play Burlington Notre Dame, which is 14-2, at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday in the first round of the state tournament. The games are broadcast by IHSSN.
The Hawks have seven seniors, who have made plenty of trips to Des Moines, not just for state baseball but also for state basketball. The Hawks were in Cedar Falls in the 8-man football semifinals this past season and have had some success on the golf course, too. The senior class is made up of Noah Schroeder, Spencer Schorg, Jake Anderson, Brady Homan, Skyler Waldschmitt, Brayden Ricke and Seth Nelson. Ricke, last year's starting first baseman, has missed part of the season with an injury.
"They've been extremely consistent in all sports," Harpenau said. "They haven't gotten to that final game and that's the push. With the virus, they didn't know if they would get the chance and now they do. They have that chance and they are determined. They have done what they needed to do to get to that spot."
At least season's state tournament, all eyes were on Blaine Harpenau. He pitched in 91 1/3 innings, the most in the state. He was also second in the state with 163 strikeouts.
Skyler Waldschmitt pitched 35 1/3 innings last year. Ricke, Schorg and Jaxon Bunkers were the other starters Dean Harpenau relied on.
Ricke and Schorg have only pitched two combined innings this season and Bunkers, a freshman, and sophomore Carter Schorg have moved into the No. 2 and No. 3 spots.
Blaine Harpenau is still the ace and he's still fifth in the state with 43 2/3 innings. He's also second in the state with 88 strikeouts.
Carter Schorg has pitched 26 2/3 innings and he hasn't given up an earned run yet this season. Opponents are only batting .111 against him and he's struck out 37 batters. Carter Schorg has only walked four batters and got the start in the Hawks' district final against Trinity Christian.
Bunkers has thrown 26 innings with a 1.35 ERA. He's struck out 35 batters. Waldschmitt has thrown 12 2/3 innings, all in relief with 19 strikeouts and a 0.55 ERA.
"I would say (the rotation) is more seasoned," Dean Harpenau said. "Those guys do a good job. It takes the pressure off Blaine. If you look at the numbers, they are strike throwers and it makes it easy on us. They don't give up a lot so we don't need a lot to beat someone."
Not having to score a lot of runs has been beneficial for the Hawks in the last two games. While Remsen St. Mary's beat Trinity 5-0 in the district final and had a 1-0 lead early, the Hawks didn't pull away until scoring four runs in the fifth.
Then in the substate game against Newell-Fonda, the Hawks scored a run in the first and second innings each but were held scoreless the rest of the way.
"We left a lot of guys on base. We were a bit concerned after the Newell-Fonda game. I thought we hit the first guy pretty well but not the second guy," Harpenau said. "Our approaches need to get better and we were a little undisciplined, which we are usually strong at. Hopefully, they relax and work that out."
As a team, the Hawks are batting .306 and have scored 163 runs, an average of 8.6 runs per game.
Bunkers leads the team with a .367 average with 19 RBIs and seven doubles. Waldschmitt is also batting .367 with 22 hits and 15 RBIs. Junior Jeremy Koenck is batting .347 with 17 RBIs and 16 runs scored and Carter Schorg is batting .344. Blaine Harpenau is batting .320 with 17 runs scored and junior Xavier Gallas is batting .302 with 16 RBIs. Homan has 14 RBIs and Schorg has 12.
Homan has stepped in as the team's first baseman with Ricke injured.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!