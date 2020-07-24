Remsen St. Mary's makes fifth straight trip to state baseball tournament

Ricke and Schorg have only pitched two combined innings this season and Bunkers, a freshman, and sophomore Carter Schorg have moved into the No. 2 and No. 3 spots.

Blaine Harpenau is still the ace and he's still fifth in the state with 43 2/3 innings. He's also second in the state with 88 strikeouts.

Carter Schorg has pitched 26 2/3 innings and he hasn't given up an earned run yet this season. Opponents are only batting .111 against him and he's struck out 37 batters. Carter Schorg has only walked four batters and got the start in the Hawks' district final against Trinity Christian.

Bunkers has thrown 26 innings with a 1.35 ERA. He's struck out 35 batters. Waldschmitt has thrown 12 2/3 innings, all in relief with 19 strikeouts and a 0.55 ERA.

"I would say (the rotation) is more seasoned," Dean Harpenau said. "Those guys do a good job. It takes the pressure off Blaine. If you look at the numbers, they are strike throwers and it makes it easy on us. They don't give up a lot so we don't need a lot to beat someone."

Not having to score a lot of runs has been beneficial for the Hawks in the last two games. While Remsen St. Mary's beat Trinity 5-0 in the district final and had a 1-0 lead early, the Hawks didn't pull away until scoring four runs in the fifth.